Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw sent to heaven in pumpkin shock
Coronation Street spoilers. Coronation Street's regular misery guts Eileen Grimshaw is going to leave the residents of the Cobbles worried in upcoming scenes. Not because of her brush with death, but because the experience has given her a positive outlook on life. While carrying a pumpkin to give to Glenda...
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Stephen try to hide the truth about Leo, while Daniel and Daisy make a big decision about their future. Meanwhile, George is unnerved by Eileen's new personality. Here's a look at 14 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Stephen tries...
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson responds to Lucas Hay recast news
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has discussed the news that his on-screen son is being recast. Earlier this month, young actor William Hall announced that he'd left the Channel 4 soap after nine years playing Ste Hay's son Lucas. Show bosses are understood to have some bigger storylines...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County
Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Quinn Fuller is officially off the show as the writers have her abruptly leave town.
Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s Past
A former NBC hunk is joining Y&R as a mysterious new character. Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s PastSoap Hub. Viewers are going to learn more about what Diane Jenkins was doing during her years away from Genoa City with the arrival of a new character on The Young and the Restless. Soap opera veteran James Hyde, who played Sam Bennett on Passions, is joining the show as someone from Diane’s past.
Coronation Street's Daisy receives a shock on anniversary of Sinead's death
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is going to revisit Sinead Tinker's death in upcoming scenes as Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley's relationship faces another test. In the scenes, the couple discuss whether they should move in together when Daisy admits she is hesitant about the idea, since the flat...
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Coronation Street confirms Stephanie Beacham return as Martha Fraser
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephanie Beacham is set to return to Coronation Street, 13 years after she last appeared on the soap. Beacham will reprise her role as Martha Fraser, who had an infamous fling with Ken Barlow when he almost left his wife Deirdre. Ken is stunned to find...
EastEnders' Jack Branning discovers who filmed Sam Mitchell kiss
EastEnders spoilers follow. Denzel Danes has been outed as the person who filmed Sam Mitchell trying to kiss Jack Branning in EastEnders. The shocking development came about on Wednesday (October 19), hinting that Denzel and girlfriend Amy might be a couple to be reckoned with in Walford in the future.
