Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
Married at First Sight UK airs emotional reunion as show reveals who's still together
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. After plenty of tears and emotion, we’ve now reached the end of the current season of Married at First Sight UK. After last night’s episode (October 17), in which Zoe and Jenna were revealed to be one of the last remaining couples, the contestants returned for a special reunion, facing the experts to assess their time in the experiment.
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
EastEnders' Jack Branning discovers who filmed Sam Mitchell kiss
EastEnders spoilers follow. Denzel Danes has been outed as the person who filmed Sam Mitchell trying to kiss Jack Branning in EastEnders. The shocking development came about on Wednesday (October 19), hinting that Denzel and girlfriend Amy might be a couple to be reckoned with in Walford in the future.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal
In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
Hollyoaks reveals another dark twist in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed another dark twist in Eric Foster's chilling storyline, which explores radical misogyny and incel culture. Last week, Eric's hatred for women continued to unfold when he made a chilling post on an incel website, held up a transphobic poster, and produced a photo of Maxine with the word "s**g" written across her forehead.
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Emmerdale storm week - terrible
This week's storm episodes of Emmerdale is so laughable, yet, so rubbish. Do Emmerdale producers think we are stupid? all 3 need to go ASAP as all 3 are ruining Emmerdale. 1. As if that wind can flip that car over in last night's episode. 2. Why an earth would...
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
Married at First Sight UK expert Charlene responds to criticism following the show's finale
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married at First Sight UK expert Charlene Douglas has responded to criticism about the E4 show's success rate. During Monday night's (October 17) reunion episode, it was confirmed that Jonathan and Sophie Brown had decided to end their relationship. However, they aren't the only couple who have decided to call it quits.
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Stephen try to hide the truth about Leo, while Daniel and Daisy make a big decision about their future. Meanwhile, George is unnerved by Eileen's new personality. Here's a look at 14 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Stephen tries...
'General Hospital' Spoilers: Will Trina's Encounter With Victor Push Her To Visit Spencer?
Trina thought she was ready to move on from Spencer, but on the Thursday, Oct. 20 episode of "General Hospital," Victor may cause her to question her blossoming romance with Rory. In the ABC promo video, Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) questions why Trina (Tabyana Ali) is hesitant to go away...
