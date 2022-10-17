There doesn't appear to be a thread for this (whilst searching), but the draw for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand takes place tomorrow (Saturday 22nd October). As things currently stand (surprisingly looking in from the outside), there is no TV deal in place for UK viewers, bearing in mind BBC have covered the last 2 tournaments (at minimal cost), but FIFA have turned down bids from BBC and ITV as they claim what they have offered "aren't what the women's game deserves". And they have also turned down the bids from broadcasters in Italy, Germany and France, with Spain expected to follow suit. Therefore, FIFA have rejected the bids from the five biggest broadcast markets in Europe, when then the matches are in a poor time zone for the European markets.

