There doesn't appear to be a thread for this (whilst searching), but the draw for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand takes place tomorrow (Saturday 22nd October). As things currently stand (surprisingly looking in from the outside), there is no TV deal in place for UK viewers, bearing in mind BBC have covered the last 2 tournaments (at minimal cost), but FIFA have turned down bids from BBC and ITV as they claim what they have offered "aren't what the women's game deserves". And they have also turned down the bids from broadcasters in Italy, Germany and France, with Spain expected to follow suit. Therefore, FIFA have rejected the bids from the five biggest broadcast markets in Europe, when then the matches are in a poor time zone for the European markets.
Married At First Sight UK's Matt and Dan share plans for 'real wedding'

Married at First Sight UK couple Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are planning to properly tie the knot in a ceremony. In an interview with OK!, the pair said they are very much still in love and thinking about becoming husband and husband officially. "I would love to do that,"...
Station 19 season 6 UK release date revealed by Disney+

Station 19 fans have some good news as season six has finally landed a UK release date. The new instalment of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be available to watch in the UK very soon. Fans will be able to follow the latest in the lives of Seattle's first responders on Disney+ from October 26.
Drag Race star Kameron Michaels hints at All Stars return

RuPaul's Drag Race star Kameron Michaels has teased a possible return to All Stars five years after she finished runner-up on season 10. Known as the “Bodybuilder Barbie”, the queen garnered a strong fanbase from the show and has been busy since. She now works in Las Vegas and has been involved in further series of the show, including a fierce return to All Stars 6 as a lip sync battle assassin.
