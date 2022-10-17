Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
rsvplive.ie
Emmerdale viewers horrified as Sam left with fatal injury in killer storm
Emmerdale viewers were horrified as Sam Dingle was left with fatal injury in the latest episode of the 50th anniversary specials. They believe the village’s killer storm has claimed its second victim after Harriet was seen laying lifeless in the woods. Fan favourite Sam has been part of the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw sent to heaven in pumpkin shock
Coronation Street spoilers. Coronation Street's regular misery guts Eileen Grimshaw is going to leave the residents of the Cobbles worried in upcoming scenes. Not because of her brush with death, but because the experience has given her a positive outlook on life. While carrying a pumpkin to give to Glenda...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal
In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and Holly
The threat of danger mars even the happiest of occasions. Pretty much business as usual in Port Charles. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and HollySoap Hub.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Quinn Fuller is officially off the show as the writers have her abruptly leave town.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
digitalspy.com
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
digitalspy.com
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
digitalspy.com
Corrie big week?
In October last year, Coronation Street did a big week for Halloween - for example, the showdown between Corey and Abi, Johnny got killed off, the sinkhole collapse and Dev got stranded in that storm and the car exploded, and Dev chosen Asha over Aadi and let's not forget Harvey escaped the prison van.
