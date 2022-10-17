Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle feared dead after being crushed by a caravan
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle are now feared dead after tonight's episode. They are latest causalities in a dramatic week as a storm sweeps through the fictional Yorkshire village. The pair got trapped as a caravan was sent crashing into them by the heavy winds. Viewers were left in...
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
‘Beautiful’ mum, 42, killed in horror crash, as devastated family share photo of woman who ‘held everyone together’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a "beautiful, amazing mother" who died after her car came off the road. Sarah Kirsty Lumb, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were scrambled to the spot close to Ormskirk, Lancashire. Crews were called to North Moor Lane in Halsall on...
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Stephen try to hide the truth about Leo, while Daniel and Daisy make a big decision about their future. Meanwhile, George is unnerved by Eileen's new personality. Here's a look at 14 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Stephen tries...
Emmerdale star Isobel Steele explains why she quit Liv Dingle role
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's 50th anniversary delivered a gut punch to fans, by killing off fan favourite character Liv Dingle. It might have come as a shock to fans, especially as Liv has been through so much and is such a popular character. As it turns out, it was actress Isobel Steele's decision, and one that she made a year ago.
Home and Away star Lukas Radovich shares hair transformation after soap exit
Home and Away's Lukas Radovich has ditched brunette hair for blonde. Months after he bowed out of the Aussie soap as Ryder Jackson, the actor showed off his eye-catching transformation over on Instagram this week, with a photo gallery depicting Radovich's beachy vacation. "Unshaved and unswayed," he wrote. This content...
Hollyoaks reveals another dark twist in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed another dark twist in Eric Foster's chilling storyline, which explores radical misogyny and incel culture. Last week, Eric's hatred for women continued to unfold when he made a chilling post on an incel website, held up a transphobic poster, and produced a photo of Maxine with the word "s**g" written across her forehead.
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova discuss Strictly elimination
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss has said he wished “he could still go in the rehearsal studio” following his exit from the show on Sunday (October 16). The Bros frontman, who was partnered with Nadiya Bychkova, became the third celebrity to be...
