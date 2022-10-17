Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: John McCook and Other Cast Criticize Show’s Writing
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans aren't the only ones who've called out the show's writers for lack of creativity.
Love Island's Shaughna Phillips explains why she's kept her relationship private
Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has revealed why she decided to keep her partner's identity off social media. Earlier this week Shaughna announced she was expecting her first child on Instagram, sharing video montage of her pregnancy's early stages, including the positive pregnancy test and scans. Shaughna captioned the...
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
The Peripheral star Jack Reynor breaks down what it was like to share an AI body with co-star
Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz lead the cast of new sci-fi series The Peripheral, which comes from the creators of Westworld on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, while Reynor plays her brother Burton. But during a scene in episode one, things get a lot more complicated.
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reveals surprise about her last day on set
Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker received a nice surprise from the crew on her last day. Set to regenerate into the next Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, very soon, she sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy to talk climactic emotions alongside co-star Mandip Gill. "When I did some...
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
13 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric continues to manipulate Mason, while Felix makes a decision about DeMarcus, and Diane discovers Tony's shocking secret. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric continues to manipulate Mason. When a fight brews between Mason and DeMarcus, Eric...
‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow’s Surviving Brother Adam Cox Is Connected to a Bizarre Death, Too
As 'Sins of Our Mother' details, Lori Vallow and her brother Alex Cox are linked to a series of murders. As it turns out, their older brother, Adam Cox, is also connected to a bizarre death.
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
W problems
Don't know if this is on Freeview only or not, but earlier I saw a post in a My Family group on Facebook (as you probably know by now, W has been showing episodes of the BBC sitcom on weekends) that there were problems with W? Has anyone on here had these problems?
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals why she's glad over Mel's death
Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has opened up about why she’s glad over her character Mel Owen’s death. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actress talked about her feelings towards Mel, who she first played in 1998. “At first I was sad that Mel died,” she said....
House of the Dragon season 1 finale leak condemned by HBO
HBO has condemned the leaking of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. The US channel has released a public comment to confirm that a copy leaked of this weekend's episode, 'The Black Queen', because of an apparent breakdown in the international distribution of the show (via Deadline). An HBO...
Would you like to see the Fugitive Doctor again?
I've gotta say no. Whilst Jo Martin was great as the Doctor and really illustrated what was missing with Jodie's incarnation, I just don't like the whole Timeless Child storyline and the idea that the Doctor is millions of years old with untold prior regenerations. It just doesn't work for me and so while it would have been good to have Jo as a future incarnation, the way they've gone with that story means I really don't want it to continue past Chibnall's era.
CS - Isn't It About Time It Was Changed To Summer Street?
She's dull as ditchwater, but where other characters go 'missing' for weeks/months, she is the one ever present. Now they have handed her yet another big story to get on with. What on earth does the producer see in her? It wouldn't be quite so bad if it was just her, but the whole three dads nonsense is incredibly tedious as well.
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
