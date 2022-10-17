Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: WSHS student arrested after suspected threat led to discovery of knives
3:22 PM: Seattle Police say officers arrested a 16-year-old West Seattle High School student on Wednesday after what the report summary says started with a “google search that was construed as a bomb threat.” The SPD report summary continues, “The assistant principal brought the student into the office (Wednesday). The student admitted to the google search and was searched in the office. The student had four knives on his person. He was expelled from the school and went home with his father. The assistant principal requested police respond to collect the knives and arrest the student. Officers went to the student’s residence and arrested him without incident. He was transported to (the Youth and Families Service Center) and booked.” We asked SPD for more information on the incident; a spokesperson replied, “By policy, we have some limitations on what we can release regarding threats … For clarity, the threat did not mention knives.” The spokesperson also said the student was held for investigation of “possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities and harassment.” We’re checking with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on his status. We have also asked Seattle Public Schools how families have been notified (or will be) of this incident. We’ll update with whatever more we find out.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Police shoot dog in South Delridge
6:07 PM: Seattle Police are on SW Cambridge east of Delridge Way, investigating an incident that involved at least one officer shooting a dog. The incident began with a report of a dog biting a person. We are at the scene, where police will only say that no human was injured and the “dog’s status is unknown.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire
Neighbor October 18, 2022 (3:00 pm) Seems to be a lot of this going on. A few weeks ago this happened in front of a friends house on a dead-end street. In that case he found the shell casing and it was for a special prop gun that fires blanks. Is there any followup detail on these shootings to see if more blanks are being used? I’m struggling to understand why anyone does this.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – car, camera & hiking bag
No police report # yet; we’ll add it when we get it. (10:21 AM UPDATE: The number is 2022-278442.) CAMERA & BAG: Alec is visiting from out of town and reports this theft:. This morning at 7:00 am my car was broken into and my Canon camera was stolen\. Also a dark green hiking bag 55L with important documents inside. This occurred on SW Andover and 21st Avenue SW. Below is a photo of the bag.
westseattleblog.com
RV ENCAMPMENTS: 16th SW, post-sweep. Plus, Harbor Avenue towing
16TH SW: As expected, a city contingent was out along 16th SW this morning by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), where RVs and other vehicles were under orders to move. The on-site supervisor told us they didn’t expect to have to tow anyone, as the vehicles parked there were believed to be in running order (and the city homelessness-response spokesperson told us that impounding is only done as a “last resort”). We went back at day’s end, and the stretch along the college was clear.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: SFD response for car-on-side crash in Sunrise Heights (UPDATED WEDNESDAY)
M October 18, 2022 (10:32 pm) K October 18, 2022 (10:45 pm) Glad they’re okay. I’m wondering how one experiences a car-on-side crash in a residential neighborhood…. momosmom October 19, 2022 (7:19 am) That is the million dollar question, HOW…but deep down inside we all know why it...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Where to find our guide
Everyone’s in the spirit (thanks to Desiree for the recent photo of decorations seen on Seattle Fire’s Junction-based Ladder 11). With 11 days to go until Halloween, we’re approaching the first of two Hallo-weekends, so our seasonal guide – all the events, from trick-or-treating to nightlife – is launched, featuring decoration spotlights too. We’ll continue to add to it as we get announcements (and decoration photos), so keep checking back. It’s at westseattleblog.com/halloween. Have something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
Unofficial skatepark, future EV-charging station, more @ Morgan Community Association’s fall meeting
Here’s what was discussed at last night’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association, held online and facilitated by MoCA president Deb Barker. ‘MORGAN MINUTE’ QUICK UPDATES: Barker recapped the September 24th Lowman Beach shoreline-restoration celebration (WSB coverage here) … The MoCA board still has an opening for vice president … MoCA still hopes to honor a former board member, the late Eldon Olson, with some kind of tribute – maybe a bench – in the area (though Seattle Parks doesn’t offer those commemorative opportunities any more) … The former Ivy Court mixed-use building at 6525 California SW has undergone remodeling and has a new name, The Morgan … Beveridge Place Pub will host musician Joshua Dennis as part of next month’s West Seattle Art Walk, 6-7:45 pm November 10th.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info
most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302....
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info
Mostly sunny, mid-60s today, but first, possibly another round of morning fog; meantime, forecasters now expect rain to arrive by Friday afternoon. -The plan to close the westbound West Seattle Bridge tonight for sign-related work is canceled, to be rescheduled. -The SPU project closing the east end of Sylvan Way...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 12 options!
(More fall flowers! Photographed by Gary Pro) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at Walt Hundley Playfield 34th/Myrtle), until 6 pm. SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Junction apartment building in deal to become ‘affordable housing,’ partly with public funding
On Tuesday, we reported on a microapartment project in The Junction. Across 44th SW from that site is a relatively new all-studio building that is in the process of being sold. That alone is not unusual – a check of commercial real-estate listings will show that apartment buildings are often on the market (and some sell without ever being publicly listed). However, this deal is unique: Post-sale, the Vega Apartments (4528 44th SW) are to be managed as “affordable housing,” according to a letter sent recently to nearby residents. A WSB reader forwarded it to us. The letter reads:
westseattleblog.com
SMOKE: Air-quality alert extended and other notes
2:24 PM: That’s how it looked from Don Armeni Boat Ramp at midday today, and the online readings indicate it’s only gotten worse – right now those levels are higher than anything we’ve seen in repeated real-time-map checks during this early-fall smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has officially extended the regional air-quality alert seven more hours, until midnight tomorrow night. And the air (lack of) quality is having other effects – just heard over Seattle Fire radio, for example, an order for all firefighters to cease non-essential activities such as training and head back to their stations. If you have to go outside, and are wondering if a mask would help, here’s a state fact sheet about that. As for what to do to protect indoor air quality, this page has some suggestions about that. Yes, rain is still expected by Friday.
westseattleblog.com
3 calendar highlights for today/tonight, including Morgan Community Association meeting
(Tuesday morning fall colors in the fog at Lincoln Park, photographed by Tom Trulin) As always, the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar has the full rundown on what’s ahead for today/tonight. We did want to remind you about three one-time events:. FRAUD-PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 1 pm at Daystar Retirement Village...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: As the fog recedes, new air-quality alert
Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo of a barely visible ferry passing Duwamish Head this morning. The fog has mostly made way for sunshine but it’s also lifted the veil on more wildfire smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued another air-quality alert, in effect until 5 pm Thursday; the National Weather Service is still predicting rain to clear things up starting Friday afternoon. Meantime, be careful if you have to go outside; here are the latest air-quality readings, and here’s advice from AlertSeattle.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: 4515 44th SW microapartments update, 1790 Alki proposal
JB October 18, 2022 (5:38 pm) 40 apartments, no parking for any of them. Genius. How do these things get approved?. WSB October 18, 2022 (6:50 pm) City law has not required vehicle parking in projects close to frequent transit for a decade now. Eddie October 18, 2022 (10:47 pm)
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Virago Gallery!
(Photo courtesy Virago Gallery) Virago Gallery in The Junction is celebrating 10 years, and proprietor Tracy Cilona invites you to join the party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:. 10-Year Anniversary Party!!!. Saturday, October 22nd, 3 pm to 8 pm. Please come and celebrate TEN YEARS of VIRAGO...
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS boys’ golf team headed for district championships
Congratulations to Coach Joel and the West Seattle High School boys’ golf team – they have big news:. After completing a successful regular season with a 6-4 record, the West Seattle High School Boys’ Golf Team finished in 4th place at the Boys’ Metro Championship. Golf...
