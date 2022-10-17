Read full article on original website
Newt Gingrich stepped in to defend Herschel Walker. It didn't go well.
In the wake of the bombshell report that Herschel Walker allegedly paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009 and his son's online condemnation of his father's behavior, Republicans rushed to defend the Georgia Senate nominee.
Herschel Walker defender: I don’t care if he paid “some skank” — “I want control of the Senate”
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) Dana Loesch, a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, completely blew off allegations about Georgia Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker paying for an abortion. In a clip flagged...
What could possibly sour Herschel Walker’s Republican supporters on him? Nothing, they say
That Herschel Walker’s supporters are sticking with him highlights a defining difference between Republicans and Democrats, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
NBC News
Democratic Rep. Malinowski says he ‘doesn’t want’ Biden to make decision on 2024 run right now
Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) is one of the most vulnerable Democrats on the ballot in the midterm election – his newly re-drawn district includes nearly 27,000 more registered Republicans. He says in an interview on Meet the Press NOW that “Republicans have absolutely no plan for fighting inflation, but they do have a concrete plan for banning abortion.”Oct. 18, 2022.
