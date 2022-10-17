ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Democratic Rep. Malinowski says he ‘doesn’t want’ Biden to make decision on 2024 run right now

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) is one of the most vulnerable Democrats on the ballot in the midterm election – his newly re-drawn district includes nearly 27,000 more registered Republicans. He says in an interview on Meet the Press NOW that “Republicans have absolutely no plan for fighting inflation, but they do have a concrete plan for banning abortion.”Oct. 18, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy