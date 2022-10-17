Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday.
WVNews
Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Thompson: On lookout for fraud in drug treatment & recovery programs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sober living residences in the Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force, Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said recently. Sober homes can provide drug- and alcohol-free living environments crucial to...
WVNews
Ohio Gov. DeWine visits Meigs County; talks development and other issues in the region
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — Governor Mike DeWine was greeted with a warm reception Wednesday when he visited with local leaders and members of the community at McDonalds in Pomeroy. He said he was glad for the opportunity to visit and to hear from members of the community. “It is...
WVNews
Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother so grief-choked by her young son’s death that she flips on her side at one point in this creekside yoga class and sobs. In the next row, a woman whose daughter died by suicide goes through the poses next to a man with a tattoo of three little ducks, one for each of the children who was murdered.
