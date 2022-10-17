Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview | Sabres take on Flames after dark tonight
This post will be updated with additional lineup news and notes following the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate in Calgary. Until then, check out yesterday's Practice Report. The Sabres will continue their four-game road trip tonight in Calgary. Faceoff against the Flames from Scotiabank Saddledome is at 9:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 9 on MSG.
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe scores twice as Panthers top Flyers in Home Opener
SUNRISE, Fla. - Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's Home Opener at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Improving to 3-1-0, the Panthers handed the Flyers (3-1-0) their first loss of the season. "I...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Titusville Herald
NHL
Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Malenstyn, 24, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. The 6'3", 200-pound forward scored one goal in...
FOX Sports
Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance
Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
NHL
Avalanche Edged 4-3 in Overtime by Jets
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-3 loss in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are now 2-1-1 on the season. Winnipeg claimed the two points in the overtime victory as Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime. In regulation, Pionk and Cole Perfetti (1G, 1A) scored at even strength, while Sam Gagner scored on the power play. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves on 33 shots.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Rangers
The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers as they continue the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup: TBA. Game Notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn and GM Mike Grier return to NY. They are both...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 19
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 91 - Sean Monahan. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 28 - Christian Dvorak 11 - Brendan Gallagher. 27...
NHL
Landeskog out 12 weeks for Avalanche after knee surgery
Forward had arthroscopic procedure Tuesday, yet to play this season. Gabriel Landeskog is expected be out 12 weeks for the Colorado Avalanche after having arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday. "Started bugging him in training camp and getting back on the ice," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So they looked at it,...
NHL
Cayden Primeau assigned to Laval Rocket
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Cayden Primeau was assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Tuesday. Primeau served as a backup to Sam Montembeault for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins after Jake Allen took a parental leave from the team. Allen and his wife, Shannon, were expecting the birth of...
FOX Sports
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
NHL
Prospects Report: October 19, 2022
The Iowa Wild opened its regular season on October 14 and dropped its first two games of the season against the San Jose Barracuda, losing 4-3 in a shootout in the first contest and 3-1 in the series finale (10/15). Forward Sammy Walker leads the Iowa Wild with two points...
NHL
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens picked up their second win of the season in dramatic come-from-behind fashion on Monday, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime at the Bell Centre. With Jake Allen absent on a parental leave, Sam Montembeault got the start in goal. Cayden Primeau, who was recalled from...
NHL
MacKinnon, Nichushkin power Avalanche past Wild
Nathan MacKinnon netted a goal and collected 2 assists, Alexander Gerorgiev stopped 36 shots, helping the Avalanche earn a 6-3 win over Wild. MacKinnon has three straight multipoint games (two goals, five assists). Samuel Girard had one goal and one assist for the Avalanche (2-1-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves.
