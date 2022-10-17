ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states

Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
spectrumlocalnews.com

CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels

Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
NEW YORK STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

State sues ski resorts accused of steering business

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Central New York's Intermountain Management and ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Syracuse's Greek Peak Mountain and Intermountain. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that Intermountain partners Peter Harris and Richard Sykes collaborated to buy Toggenburg Mountain, then...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits

AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner

A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy