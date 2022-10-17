Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at Gideon […]
Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states
Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
State sues ski resorts accused of steering business
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Central New York's Intermountain Management and ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Syracuse's Greek Peak Mountain and Intermountain. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that Intermountain partners Peter Harris and Richard Sykes collaborated to buy Toggenburg Mountain, then...
State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits
AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
