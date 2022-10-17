ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois candidates focus on crime during governor's debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday's debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago's “sanctuary city” status. After a...
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
