2022 Iowa gubernatorial race: Everything you need to know about Reynolds and DeJear
IOWA, USA — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or downloading the We Are Iowa app. This November, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds will defend her elected position against Democrat Deidre DeJear in the 2022 general election. If Reynolds were to win, she...
Illinois candidates focus on crime during governor's debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday's debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago's “sanctuary city” status. After a...
Meet Mike Thoms, the Republican running for Illinois's 36th Legislative District
The Republican is challenging 72nd District Rep. Mike Halpin for Illinois's 36th Legislative District this November. Here's where he stands on the issues.
Driver arrested after crashing into Iowa State Trooper
The driver was allegedly driving over 100 mph and under the influence when they rammed into a trooper. Police ask drivers to slow down and use caution on the highway.
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up
MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
Ask Andrew: Why some areas of the Mississippi River are at their lowest levels on record
Expansive areas of drought have caused some areas of the Mississippi River level to register negative levels. Here's why.
Quad City Veteran's Network celebrating 4 years of helping veterans find jobs
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities Veterans' Network is celebrating its fourth anniversary of connecting local veterans with jobs. In partnership with IowaWORKS, the Veterans' Network holds networking events on the third Thursday of each month to help veterans find work with top Quad Cities employers. "We understand the...
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Thursday, October 20, 2022
Widespread 60s return today as the dry pattern continues. Widespread 80s on track for the weekend.
