Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘From Scratch’ On Netflix, Where Zoe Saldaña Is An American Who Falls In Love With An Italian Chef
There’s a reason why one of the most popular shows on Netflix is Virgin River, a show that couldn’t be less “prestige TV” if it tried. It’s a straightforward romantic series, with small town vibes added in. It’s a formula that works, which is why the streamer has commissioned a few more shows in that vein. A new series starts in Italy, with two very attractive people falling in love over great food. FROM SCRATCH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A burner on a gas stove turns on. A woman stares at it, turns it off, and picks up a leather-bound...
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife
"Next Exit" is an afterlife movie about the people on Earth making peace with the existence of life after death. Its emotional, philosophical questions linger after the credits roll.
Comments / 0