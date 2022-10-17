Read full article on original website
What Lane Kiffin and others had to say after the Rebels' defeat in Baton Rouge
"It was a game of missed opportunities, we came out and started well. We did some good things in a tough place to play against elite players, so if you are going to come in here and win against these guys, you're going to have to do a lot of things right. We did early and then it just felt like it was 24-20 and we were going in to score and after that pick everything just went downhill on both sides. Now we've got to regroup, handle a loss like a lot of teams in the country. There's not a lot of time to sit around and mope, we've got to go play another elite group of players next week in another hard place to play. Give them credit, those guys played really well. Their quarterback (Jayden Daniels) played great; they have really good players like No. 40 (Harold Perkins) who played some good time. Can't come in and lose a turnover battle and give up 35 first downs in a game."
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
