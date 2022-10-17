Read full article on original website
Outsight Raises $22 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of LiDAR Across All Industries
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Outsight, leader in the development of LiDAR-based 3D Software solutions, has announced that it has received funding totaling $22 million in a round that was co-led by Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) and the Defense Innovation Fund managed by Bpifrance, alongside Groupe ADP and historical investors BNP Paribas, SPDG, Demeter, Safran, and Faurecia. The funding underscores the growing significance of software integration in the quickly developing field of LiDAR beyond self-driving cars. It is also a resounding endorsement of Outsight’s industry-leading work in deploying 3D Software Solutions across a number of industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Robotics, Industry and Logistics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005562/en/ (Photo: Outsight)
Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Anaergia Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Support and Accelerate Global Growth
Anaergia Inc. announces the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer, and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer, both effective October 17, 2022. Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
Orlando, Florida, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16 th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006007/en/ RenaissanceRe’s 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
SMBC Appoints Milberg CHRO, Sweeney Head of Strategy and Transformation
SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, appointed Robin Milberg chief human resources officer (CHRO) and Paul Sweeney head of strategy and transformation. Both will report to Debbie Freer, chief operating officer for SMBC Group in the Americas. “Our company is growing exponentially and having the best leadership is critical. Both...
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President, CEO
FIS (NYSE:FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris “as President and Chief Executive Officer.”. In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will “take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross, who has served as...
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for leading the company’s global information technology (IT) efforts, including corporate IT infrastructure, technology systems, and enterprise architecture. Sheila reports to Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner, and will oversee teams led by the company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Enterprise IT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005650/en/ Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)
Bonaventure and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, announced its partnership with Project Destined. Bonaventure’s partnership will support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities. Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 4,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., the United Kingdom and Europe. Bonaventure welcomes its Fall 2022 mentee group from Georgetown University, Howard University, George Mason University, Virginia State University and George Washington University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005310/en/ Bonaventure HQ welcomes their first class of Project Destined mentees on October 19, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Chain Reaction: C.H. Robinson’s Steve Raetz on Solving Supply Chain Logistics Problems with Technology
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Steve Raetz, director, research and market intelligence of C.H. Robinson, discusses how the company’s technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers’ businesses. Name: Steve Raetz Title: Director, Research and Market Intelligence Company: C.H. Robinson What does C.H. Robinson bring to the table? C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and industries. With $28 billion in freight under...
Global Tech Leaders Form ISACA’s First Digital Trust Advisory Council
ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- As part of its mission to equip digital trust professionals and advance digital trust in organizations worldwide, global professional association ISACA has established an advisory council of top industry leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005349/en/ Global tech leaders form ISACA’s first Digital Trust Advisory Council at an inaugural meeting held during ISACA Conference Europe in Rome this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience
Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions. Avetta, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005672/en/ Michael Blum, PhD, Head of Research & Development SeqOne Genomics
