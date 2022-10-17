Read full article on original website
Halloween Dinner
Austin Buhler joined the show today to share his take on tasty treats to make out of a jack o’ lantern this Halloween. See the recipe below!. ● 1 pound ground classic breakfast sausage (not maple) ● 2 tbsp soy sauce. ● 2 tbsp brown sugar. ● 4 oz...
Berry yummy mummies
Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe. Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah.
