Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Dallas Mavericks are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.
ESPN
How Luka Doncic built the NBA's most dangerous isolation repertoire
God Shammgod springs to his feet in front of the Dallas Mavericks' bench, a big smile on his face, as he discusses one of his favorite subjects: dribbling. Specifically, in this instance a couple of hours before an Oct. 7 home preseason game, Luka Doncic's dribbling. Shammgod, a Mavericks player...
Yardbarker
Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks
The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
Things to know about Dallas Mavericks’ season-opener against Phoenix Suns Wednesday night
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas sports fanatics and NBA die-hards the time has come for superstar Luka Doncic to lead the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. Doncic and the Mavs will open things up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. in Arizona. If you aren’t able to make it to the game, don’t worry we’ve got you covered.
Wood Shines in Surprisingly-Brief Mavs Bench Role; Did Coach Kidd Overthink It?
The Dallas Mavericks blew a 22-point lead in their opening-night loss to the Phoenix Suns. There were many reasons for the loss, but coach Jason Kidd being stingy with Christian Wood’s minutes was among the biggest.
Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP
With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Yardbarker
Suns Favored in Season Opener vs. Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns are ready to put a rather eventful offseason behind them. Oddsmakers believe they'll do just that. On SI Sportsbook, the Suns are -4.5-point favorites to defeat the visiting Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2022-23 regular season. The two rosters will look very familiar since the...
ESPN
Suns' rally over Mavs provides some 'get-back' for playoff exit
PHOENIX -- The first half of Wednesday night's season opener conjured up the still-fresh painful feelings from last spring's embarrassing playoff exit for the Phoenix Suns. Once again, the Suns were being dominated by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home. That made the rally from a 22-point deficit...
Yardbarker
Suns Pass First Test of Season in Thrilling Victory vs. Mavericks
PHOENIX -- It nearly felt like deja vu for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns got down to an early deficit in their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, as Luka Doncic and company were hitting three's and smiling once again in the Footprint Center. Dallas, leading as large as 22...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105
This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
Suns Coach Monty Williams Intrigued By Mavs Roster Changes
Before the Phoenix Suns face off against the Dallas Mavericks, Monty Williams shared his thoughts on his opponent's new roster.
Mavericks vs. Suns: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The first big slate of the NBA season has some intriguing games, including a nationally televised rematch from the 2022 NBA postseason. The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to take on the Phoenix Suns, rekindling their second-round matchup. The Mavericks won that series in seven games, going on the road to...
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot. “You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense,” said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. “I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch.” Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Comments / 0