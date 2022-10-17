Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless.Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin tacked on an empty-netter.Kirill Kaprizov's second score...
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
FOX Sports
Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday. Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Stiff Competition Within Underrated Pacific Division
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t off to an ideal start, but they will need to get on track soon if they want to compete in a very tough division (from “Another Oilers loss isn’t ideal, but it shows why they have little to be worried about”, The Athletic , Oct. 19, 2022). The consensus has been that the Pacific Division is the worst in the NHL. That may have been true last season when the third-place Los Angeles Kings wouldn’t have been in the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and the top three teams in the Pacific didn’t match up to the other three divisions. But this season could be a different story.
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
FOX Sports
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Blues eager to embark on road trip, starting vs. Kraken
While some NHL teams have played four games already this season, including the Seattle Kraken, the St. Louis Blues are
FOX Sports
Flames look to keep win streak alive, host the Sabres
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of three games in a row. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games a season ago. The Flames scored 291...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Gabriel Landeskog expected to miss 12 weeks following knee surgery
By Chris BengelColorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, according to an announcement from head coach Jared Bednar. Landeskog had the surgery performed on Tuesday. Landeskog hasn't played at all during the 2022-23 season and missed the duration of training camp. "Landy is dealing with an injury from last season, lower-body, and he's not ready to go," Bednar said in September when Landeskog wasn't ready for training camp. "We don't have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice. He won't skate anytime soon." This all comes after Landeskog's 2021-22 regular...
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
