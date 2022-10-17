ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

uab.edu

Alumni Night awards innovative leaders

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, along with the Nursing and Nurse Anesthesia Chapters of the UAB National Alumni Society, hosted the School’s annual Alumni Night. The event provided an opportunity for alumni to network and reconnect with fellow classmates and faculty. It also recognized the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

3 chosen as UAB VIPs for second-quarter 2022

Carol Ballinger, Ph.D., program director in the Department of Microbiology; Dylan McDonald, financial officer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences; and Robert Welch, electronic specialist in UAB Radio Paging, are the second-quarter 2022 honorees for the UAB Shared Values in Action Program. The UAB VIP Awards honor employees whose work exemplifies and embodies one or more of the university’s shared values — integrity, stewardship, collaboration, accountability, respect, excellence and achievement, and diversity and inclusiveness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB Arts in Medicine presents Healing Harmonies choir Oct. 23-29

Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham Arts in Medicine’s ‘Healing Harmonies,’ a choir project for people impacted by cancer, scheduled for Oct. 23-29. Science has demonstrated that singing is healing for the mind, body and spirit. The choir is an opportunity for people who are cancer survivors, currently in treatment, have a loved one with cancer, or are members of the health care community caring for individuals with cancer to come together and experience the healing effects of arts and music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Major NIAID grant brings cutting-edge equipment to UAB for research on COVID and more

The COVID pandemic and recent monkeypox outbreak have highlighted the urgent need for new research in infectious diseases and pandemic preparedness. UAB scientists will have a new arsenal of state-of-the-art, high-end technology for their investigations through a $4.3 million scientific equipment grant to UAB from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
ABC 33/40 News

Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools

The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
ANNISTON, AL
uab.edu

Discover 12 outdoor oases hiding in plain sight

Use the Google Map to find a hidden oasis near you:. On an urban campus, it’s easy to think the only jungle around is one of the concrete variety — even with access to large, popular green spaces such as the Campus Green or the Mini Park. Having...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Cooper Green adds patient portal for easy communication with providers

The portal allows patients to send a private, secure message to their health care team and get a response within two business days. The portal also facilitates prescription renewals and lists upcoming appointments. Lab results and health record information is accessible to patients from the portal. “An online patient portal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

3 walking trails show off UAB’s outdoor public art collection

Photos by LEXI COON, ANDREA MABRY and STEVE WOOD / University Relations. UAB’s campus is home to more than 35 statues or sculptures, housed behind residence halls, in green spaces, by libraries and in the Mini Park, among other places. Many are works by well-known artists, like Italian sculptor Giuseppe Moretti, creator of Birmingham’s famous Vulcan statue, and Frank Stella, Brad Morton and Be Gardiner.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Acting Superintendent of Trussville Schools reassures concerned parents

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — The acting superintendent of Trussville Schools, Dr. Frank Costanzo, attended his first school board meeting tonight. The meeting comes after Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill took a 60 day leave of absence amid turmoil within the system. Acting Superintendent Dr. Costanzo received feedback from many parents...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

See actor, author Geena Davis on Nov. 10 at UAB

Is well-known as an Academy Award-winning actor, starring in cult classics “Beetlejuice,” “Thelma and Louise,” and “A League of Their Own.”. But she is much more than that. Davis works to bring gender equality to entertainment. In 2004, Davis founded The Geena Davis Institute on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hewitt-Trussville middle, high school students suspended after threatening schools

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hewitt-Trussville middle school and high school student have both been suspended from school after threatening the schools. According to Trussville Police, a middle school student verbally threatened to “shoot the school up.” A student from Hewitt-Trussville High School also stated the same thing. Both students were suspended from school and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case. As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.
HELENA, AL

