Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham Arts in Medicine’s ‘Healing Harmonies,’ a choir project for people impacted by cancer, scheduled for Oct. 23-29. Science has demonstrated that singing is healing for the mind, body and spirit. The choir is an opportunity for people who are cancer survivors, currently in treatment, have a loved one with cancer, or are members of the health care community caring for individuals with cancer to come together and experience the healing effects of arts and music.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO