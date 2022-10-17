Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
uab.edu
Alumni Night awards innovative leaders
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, along with the Nursing and Nurse Anesthesia Chapters of the UAB National Alumni Society, hosted the School’s annual Alumni Night. The event provided an opportunity for alumni to network and reconnect with fellow classmates and faculty. It also recognized the...
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
uab.edu
Gilbert receives evidence-based dentistry award from the American Dental Association
Gilbert is one of only three recipients of this award that recognizes dental educators and clinicians for their contributions to evidence-based dentistry in research, practice or education. Gilbert is the chair of the UAB Department of Clinical and Community Sciences and the founding director of the National Dental Practice-Based Research...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City School leaders encouraged with growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders say they are encouraged with the growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession. It’s the period in between the nine weeks of school. Instead of being off, students come to school for enrichment, or intensive instruction in the subjects where they need help.
uab.edu
3 chosen as UAB VIPs for second-quarter 2022
Carol Ballinger, Ph.D., program director in the Department of Microbiology; Dylan McDonald, financial officer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences; and Robert Welch, electronic specialist in UAB Radio Paging, are the second-quarter 2022 honorees for the UAB Shared Values in Action Program. The UAB VIP Awards honor employees whose work exemplifies and embodies one or more of the university’s shared values — integrity, stewardship, collaboration, accountability, respect, excellence and achievement, and diversity and inclusiveness.
uab.edu
UAB Arts in Medicine presents Healing Harmonies choir Oct. 23-29
Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham Arts in Medicine’s ‘Healing Harmonies,’ a choir project for people impacted by cancer, scheduled for Oct. 23-29. Science has demonstrated that singing is healing for the mind, body and spirit. The choir is an opportunity for people who are cancer survivors, currently in treatment, have a loved one with cancer, or are members of the health care community caring for individuals with cancer to come together and experience the healing effects of arts and music.
uab.edu
Major NIAID grant brings cutting-edge equipment to UAB for research on COVID and more
The COVID pandemic and recent monkeypox outbreak have highlighted the urgent need for new research in infectious diseases and pandemic preparedness. UAB scientists will have a new arsenal of state-of-the-art, high-end technology for their investigations through a $4.3 million scientific equipment grant to UAB from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
uab.edu
Discover 12 outdoor oases hiding in plain sight
Use the Google Map to find a hidden oasis near you:. On an urban campus, it’s easy to think the only jungle around is one of the concrete variety — even with access to large, popular green spaces such as the Campus Green or the Mini Park. Having...
uab.edu
Cooper Green adds patient portal for easy communication with providers
The portal allows patients to send a private, secure message to their health care team and get a response within two business days. The portal also facilitates prescription renewals and lists upcoming appointments. Lab results and health record information is accessible to patients from the portal. “An online patient portal...
uab.edu
3 walking trails show off UAB’s outdoor public art collection
Photos by LEXI COON, ANDREA MABRY and STEVE WOOD / University Relations. UAB’s campus is home to more than 35 statues or sculptures, housed behind residence halls, in green spaces, by libraries and in the Mini Park, among other places. Many are works by well-known artists, like Italian sculptor Giuseppe Moretti, creator of Birmingham’s famous Vulcan statue, and Frank Stella, Brad Morton and Be Gardiner.
ABC 33/40 News
Acting Superintendent of Trussville Schools reassures concerned parents
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — The acting superintendent of Trussville Schools, Dr. Frank Costanzo, attended his first school board meeting tonight. The meeting comes after Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill took a 60 day leave of absence amid turmoil within the system. Acting Superintendent Dr. Costanzo received feedback from many parents...
Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
Bham Now
TaxxWiz selected to compete in Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Prize competition for $1M
Black Ambition, founded by Pharrell Williams, has announced the 50 finalists in their competition, including Birmingham start-up TaxxWiz. the Black Ambition Prize. TaxxWiz, a previous Alabama Launchpad winner, will have the chance to win $1 million. Keep reading to learn more + see how you can participate. The mission behind...
uab.edu
See actor, author Geena Davis on Nov. 10 at UAB
Is well-known as an Academy Award-winning actor, starring in cult classics “Beetlejuice,” “Thelma and Louise,” and “A League of Their Own.”. But she is much more than that. Davis works to bring gender equality to entertainment. In 2004, Davis founded The Geena Davis Institute on...
Hewitt-Trussville middle, high school students suspended after threatening schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hewitt-Trussville middle school and high school student have both been suspended from school after threatening the schools. According to Trussville Police, a middle school student verbally threatened to “shoot the school up.” A student from Hewitt-Trussville High School also stated the same thing. Both students were suspended from school and […]
wbrc.com
Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: Check out more than 23K job openings in the Birmingham Area
Looking to make a career move? Now’s the perfect time because the Greater Birmingham Area has over 23K job openings right now, according to Indeed.com. From strategic planning analyst to a nurse, read on to learn more about Birmingham’s job market and the companies hiring. Check out Bham...
wbrc.com
Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case. As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.
