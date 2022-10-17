Read full article on original website
BYU ranked as best value Utah university for 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Brigham Young University is ranked as Utah’s top university for 2023, according to a study by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The private research university in Provo has the best scores out of all colleges and universities in Utah in admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.
Utah Philanthropy Day honors Utahns who lift up the community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah Philanthropy Day is a time to celebrate all the good things happening in the community. Each year since 1999, this event has brought together Utah’s leading changemakers by recognizing them for their contributions of selfless service across Utah. There are...
How your favorite spot for dirty soda is fitting to Save The Cups this year
(Good Things Utah) Swig is running its third annual SAVE THE CUPS campaign. It raised $300,000 the first two years, and it has a goal of raising another $150,000 this year. STC has already raised over $60,000 (this number will increase by the time Nicole’s appearance happens next week).
Are we pushing our kids too hard in sports?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Are we doing our kids a disservice when we make them specialize in sports too soon? One author says a resounding yes: “Sports meant so much to me, but they’ve changed completely since I was a kid. I was a lifelong soccer player starting with my town’s travel team, going on to co-captain my high school soccer team and play Division 3 soccer in college. I also swam, played tennis, basketball, ice hockey and lacrosse — a different sport or two every season, picking up new ones even through high school. I grew up at a time when kids could actually do this. They didn’t have to commit to one sport in 3rd grade and prioritize it over all overs. And I’m so glad I did, because being an athlete — not just a soccer player — taught me leadership, perseverance, teamwork, sportsmanship. It afforded me lifelong friendships and provided a deep foundation of confidence for adulthood. So much of who I am and what I have accomplished I owe to my years on the field, in the pool, on the court and rink. When I became a parent, I couldn’t wait for my kids to play sports, because I knew how deeply those experiences had shaped me. But I was wholly unprepared for what I would encounter in today’s youth sports. In just a generation, things had changed so dramatically — the intensity, time commitment, high cost, required specialization — that it wasn’t clear to me if my kids would benefit the same way I had. And I was only beginning to see then what has now become a common refrain in the media: frightening statistics about the impact of sports overspecialization. On the physical side, dangers to young athletes who overspecialize, like overuse injuries and reconstructions in kids barely starting high school. And on the mental health side, the scary rates of anxiety and depression amongst elite athletes, evidenced by the tragic trend of college athletes dying by suicide. Seemingly successful, happy student athletes who had achieved everything they were “supposed to” were buckling under untenable pressure, putting up such a brave front that oftentimes parents, coaches and teammates were shocked by the heartbreaking result of these athletes’ struggles.” Tune in to hear the ladies weigh in this morning.
Celebrate with one of the longest running shops in Utah!
(The Daily Dish) Today on The Daily Dish we are lucky to get to talk to Jeremy Smith, President of Steve’s Automotive Specialists about the exciting events they have coming up as they celebrate their 45th anniversary!. Very few businesses have lasted this long in Utah and we want...
Preservation Utah is keeping Utah’s past alive for future generations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future. That’s the goal of the Utah-based nonprofit, Preservation Utah. How they do that:. • Grants/loans. • Easements. • Education (lectures and...
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
Good Things Utah turns 20 here’s why it’s still Wirth Watching
Here at ABC4, journalist Craig Wirth is a household name, a staple of our programming in Utah. He’s an incredible storyteller that weaves pictures and video with his words in way that not many journalists can. And he’s done it for more than 50 years. This time he turned his focus to Good Things Utah and the one constant that has been part of the show since it started in 2002, our own Nicea DeGering.
Where to claim BIG savings on the hottest items in home and clothing
(Good Things Utah) Big savings have landed for a limited time at our go-to destination for all the best looks in lifestyle and fashion. Downeast Home and Clothing are hosting a Semi-Annual Clearance Sale from now through October 23rd. Start the celebration with Downeast Home by taking advantage of up...
Say cheese for some cheese testing
This year marks the sixth annual Utah Cheese Awards contest on Saturday November 5 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Steve Jerman joined the show to share. Judging in all the intermountain states, judges rate each cheese based on the quality and taste. Utah being at the center of the Utah Cheese Awards, producing the most cheese makers out of the states that participate. Sauces are also a key category in the competition, along with sweets, chocolate, honey, nuts, bread and more.
Fun times ahead this year for Halloween on the High Seas event
(Good Things Utah) It’s the most wonderful time of year for Halloween lovers and there’s one place in the Wasatch Front that’s there to help the whole family celebrate. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium plays host to some of the world’s most amazing animal life, all in one place for visitors to see. For the Halloween on the High Seas event this month, visitors get even more to do when the sun goes down.
A new Broadway musical comedy comes to Utah
Shane Mcanally and Brandy Clark joined the show to talk about their new broadway musical comedy coming to Pioneer Theater. Mcanally being nominated for eight Grammys and Clark having been nominated for ten including best new artist. Ten years in the making, Shuked, the new play, grew from a book....
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
