Milton Sande, age 87, of Buffalo, MN and formerly of Erskine, MN, passed away on Friday, October 14th, at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21st, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine with the Rev. Michael Sletto officiating. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO