ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral

As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
The Guardian

Three weeks of chaos that cost more than Kwarteng’s job – in numbers

It is three weeks since the now former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his not-a-budget budget, a package of £45bn of unfunded tax cuts. To say the so-called growth plan spooked investors in the financial markets would be an understatement; the response was a damning indictment of economic policies that were at the heart of Liz Truss’s pitch to be Conservative leader and prime minister.
The Guardian

Millions forced to skip meals as UK cost of living crisis deepens

Millions of people were forced to skip meals or go a whole day without eating in recent months, new data shows. As the UK’s cost of living crisis deepened, nearly one in five low-income families experienced food insecurity in September, meaning more people went hungry than during the chaotic first weeks of the Covid lockdown, the Food Foundation charity said.
The Independent

Truss warned against ditching promise for 10.1% pension increase

Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt have been warned not to betray older Britons by failing to keep a promise to increase the state pension by more than 10%. The Government is considering ditching a promise to increase pensions in line with inflation due to the squeeze on the public finances in the wake of the mini-budget fiasco.
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Struggling families ‘unplugging fridges and ovens’ to save money as energy and food prices soar

Families struggling with the cost of living crisis are unplugging ovens and fridges to save on energy costs, according to frontline charities.Parents are also skipping meals to be able to provide for their children amid soaring food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate since 1980.The price of a weekly basic basket of food for an adult has surged by 15 per cent in the last six months, with the average shop now costing £49.36 per week for a man and £45.55 per week for a woman, according to charity The Food Foundation.The annual energy bill for a...
mailplus.co.uk

‘Soulless’ M-way services dubbed the worst in Britain

IT HAS been described as ‘soulless’, ‘disappointing’ and in dire need of a facelift. Now Hartshead Moor East motorway services on the M62 has been dubbed the worst in Britain by weary motorists. The Welcome Break-run site near Huddersfield, the UK’s highest motorway service station, received...
BBC

Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India

A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
The Independent

Just Stop Oil activist hangs nearly 450ft above Dartford Crossing in makeshift bed

A Just Stop Oil activist who spent the night hanging from the near-450ft high cables of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge has shared footage from his makeshift bed.Morgan Trowland, a civil engineer, said he had “just survived the first night” atop the Dartford Crossing, and will stay there until the government cancels all new oil and gas extraction licenses.“It was pretty cold and didn’t sleep much, but I’m okay,” Mr Trowland said.The protest has forced the full closure of the bridge, which is the only overground road over the Thames east of London.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dartford Crossing: Just Stop Oil activists climb 190-foot bridge in bid for government actionJacob Rees-Mogg says cabinet is ‘fully behind’ Liz Truss after U-turn on mini-BudgetDeath toll from fire at Iran’s notorious Evin prison rises to eight
BBC

Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold

The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy