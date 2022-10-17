Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral
As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
Three weeks of chaos that cost more than Kwarteng’s job – in numbers
It is three weeks since the now former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his not-a-budget budget, a package of £45bn of unfunded tax cuts. To say the so-called growth plan spooked investors in the financial markets would be an understatement; the response was a damning indictment of economic policies that were at the heart of Liz Truss’s pitch to be Conservative leader and prime minister.
Millions forced to skip meals as UK cost of living crisis deepens
Millions of people were forced to skip meals or go a whole day without eating in recent months, new data shows. As the UK’s cost of living crisis deepened, nearly one in five low-income families experienced food insecurity in September, meaning more people went hungry than during the chaotic first weeks of the Covid lockdown, the Food Foundation charity said.
Truss warned against ditching promise for 10.1% pension increase
Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt have been warned not to betray older Britons by failing to keep a promise to increase the state pension by more than 10%. The Government is considering ditching a promise to increase pensions in line with inflation due to the squeeze on the public finances in the wake of the mini-budget fiasco.
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
I could lose the government’s cost of living payment as I’m paid weekly
As I’m paid weekly, I could lose cost of living payment. I am a 55-year-old IT apprentice, and my low income means I qualify for universal credit. But because my wages are paid weekly, I’m worried I’m going to miss out on the government’s cost of living payment again.
Struggling families ‘unplugging fridges and ovens’ to save money as energy and food prices soar
Families struggling with the cost of living crisis are unplugging ovens and fridges to save on energy costs, according to frontline charities.Parents are also skipping meals to be able to provide for their children amid soaring food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate since 1980.The price of a weekly basic basket of food for an adult has surged by 15 per cent in the last six months, with the average shop now costing £49.36 per week for a man and £45.55 per week for a woman, according to charity The Food Foundation.The annual energy bill for a...
So farewell, Kwasi. Your career died so Liz Truss’s might live for at least 15 more minutes
To Westminster, district of the damned, where the Conservatives are plotting to commit leadercide yet again. They’ve dispatched so many over the past few years that it’s possible they regard Harold Shipman as the real opposition. You certainly get the feeling he could poll higher than them. This...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Labor promises full-fibre NBN access to 1.5m homes and businesses by 2025
Tuesday’s budget will include provisions for faster internet to mainly regional areas across Australia at a cost of $2.4bn
Royal Mail, BT and Openreach workers STRIKE in long-running rows over pay and conditions
Royal Mail, BT and Openreach employees across the UK have walked out over pay and working conditions in one of the largest strikes of the year. A picket line is in action at the Royal Mail delivery office in Brighton, Sussex on Thursday, with other members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) protesting outside the TUC Congress.
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
Just Stop Oil activist hangs nearly 450ft above Dartford Crossing in makeshift bed
A Just Stop Oil activist who spent the night hanging from the near-450ft high cables of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge has shared footage from his makeshift bed.Morgan Trowland, a civil engineer, said he had “just survived the first night” atop the Dartford Crossing, and will stay there until the government cancels all new oil and gas extraction licenses.“It was pretty cold and didn’t sleep much, but I’m okay,” Mr Trowland said.The protest has forced the full closure of the bridge, which is the only overground road over the Thames east of London.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dartford Crossing: Just Stop Oil activists climb 190-foot bridge in bid for government actionJacob Rees-Mogg says cabinet is ‘fully behind’ Liz Truss after U-turn on mini-BudgetDeath toll from fire at Iran’s notorious Evin prison rises to eight
‘The part of Cornwall nobody ever sees’: the hi-tech future for lithium and tin mining
In the second part of our Electric Dreams series looking at the UK’s automotive battery industry, we visit an area whose industrial past is being revitalised
BBC
Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold
The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...
