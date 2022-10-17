A Just Stop Oil activist who spent the night hanging from the near-450ft high cables of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge has shared footage from his makeshift bed.Morgan Trowland, a civil engineer, said he had “just survived the first night” atop the Dartford Crossing, and will stay there until the government cancels all new oil and gas extraction licenses.“It was pretty cold and didn’t sleep much, but I’m okay,” Mr Trowland said.The protest has forced the full closure of the bridge, which is the only overground road over the Thames east of London.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dartford Crossing: Just Stop Oil activists climb 190-foot bridge in bid for government actionJacob Rees-Mogg says cabinet is ‘fully behind’ Liz Truss after U-turn on mini-BudgetDeath toll from fire at Iran’s notorious Evin prison rises to eight

2 DAYS AGO