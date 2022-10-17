Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Oracle
South Florida football midseason report card
High hopes were revolving around South Florida football for the 2022 season with 15 transfers, including junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon who transferred from Baylor. However, it seems the Bulls (1-6, 0-3) has turned into a weekly carousel of similarly disappointing outcomes as the team has only recorded one win in the first half of the season.
Oracle
Haizea Aretxabala Blanco named AAC Rookie of the Week
After scoring the winning goal on Saturday in Greenville against ECU for South Florida women’s soccer, freshman forward Haizea Aretxabala Blanco was named AAC Rookie of the Week. Blanco’s first collegiate goal snagged the Bulls (7-6, 4-1 AAC) the 2-1 victory against the Pirates (7-6-2, 2-2-1 AAC). With less...
Oracle
Bohanon out for the season due to shoulder injury
Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be out for the remainder of the season, USF football announced Tuesday. This follows a shoulder injury he endured in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulane. The news broke via Twitter, also noting some of the other season-long injuries currently troubling the...
Oracle
Horvat shares visions for USF’s future at provost search town hall
Provost finalist Erin Horvat shared goals during Monday’s town hall meeting at the Tampa campus to propel USF forward, as well as some difficulties she is anticipating with handling three campuses if chosen for the role. The hourlong event featured the same questions as the previous meetings and had...
Oracle
OPINION: Midterm and final exams are unnecessary and unequal
Midterm grading finally closed for USF students Tuesday, according to the Office of the Registrar. After these past few weeks of harrowing exams and essays, it’s time to examine the efficiency and ethicality of midterms. Finals and midterms are supposed to be indicators of a student’s progress and retention...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Oracle
SG midterm election results delayed due to technical issues
Finalized results for the Student Government (SG) midterm elections were delayed due to a technical issue in the software used to record votes, according to SG Supervisor of Elections Laura Shaw. The software, VoteNet, was not correctly logging students’ U numbers, Shaw said. Polls were expected to open at midnight...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Oracle
Provost candidate offers vague plans to improve diversity, aid students with disabilities
During Tuesday’s final Tampa provost search town hall, finalist Giovanni Piedimonte avoided questions regarding his plans of increasing diversity and aiding students with disabilities. There were six in-person audience members at the Patel Center for Global Sustainability and about 60 watching online during the hourlong meeting. To ensure a...
Comments / 0