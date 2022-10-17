ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Oracle

South Florida football midseason report card

High hopes were revolving around South Florida football for the 2022 season with 15 transfers, including junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon who transferred from Baylor. However, it seems the Bulls (1-6, 0-3) has turned into a weekly carousel of similarly disappointing outcomes as the team has only recorded one win in the first half of the season.
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

Haizea Aretxabala Blanco named AAC Rookie of the Week

After scoring the winning goal on Saturday in Greenville against ECU for South Florida women’s soccer, freshman forward Haizea Aretxabala Blanco was named AAC Rookie of the Week. Blanco’s first collegiate goal snagged the Bulls (7-6, 4-1 AAC) the 2-1 victory against the Pirates (7-6-2, 2-2-1 AAC). With less...
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

Bohanon out for the season due to shoulder injury

Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be out for the remainder of the season, USF football announced Tuesday. This follows a shoulder injury he endured in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulane. The news broke via Twitter, also noting some of the other season-long injuries currently troubling the...
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

Horvat shares visions for USF’s future at provost search town hall

Provost finalist Erin Horvat shared goals during Monday’s town hall meeting at the Tampa campus to propel USF forward, as well as some difficulties she is anticipating with handling three campuses if chosen for the role. The hourlong event featured the same questions as the previous meetings and had...
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

OPINION: Midterm and final exams are unnecessary and unequal

Midterm grading finally closed for USF students Tuesday, according to the Office of the Registrar. After these past few weeks of harrowing exams and essays, it’s time to examine the efficiency and ethicality of midterms. Finals and midterms are supposed to be indicators of a student’s progress and retention...
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Oracle

SG midterm election results delayed due to technical issues

Finalized results for the Student Government (SG) midterm elections were delayed due to a technical issue in the software used to record votes, according to SG Supervisor of Elections Laura Shaw. The software, VoteNet, was not correctly logging students’ U numbers, Shaw said. Polls were expected to open at midnight...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL

