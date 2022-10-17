Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
rcbizjournal.com
Another Approved Self-Storage Project, But First An Extensive Environmental Remediation Is Required
Yet another self-storage facility is slated to be built in Rockland County — but a large facility planned for Orangeburg must first clean a contaminated site that was once part of the Orangeburg Pipe property. The application has been long in the making but the cleanup has yet to begin.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
rcbizjournal.com
A TALE OF TWO LETCHWORTHS: Both Propose Housing But The Devil Is In The Details
A Side-By-Side Comparison Of Development Proposals For Letchworth Village in the Towns of Stony Point and Haverstraw. Is it finally time to give Letchworth Village in both the Town of Haverstraw and the Town of Stony Point new chapters?. After two decades of laying fallow and languishing, plans to reimagine...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz school district hires new superintendent
NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster lawmakers reject plan to extend gasoline tax plan
KINGSTON – On a party line vote, the Ulster County Legislature, Tuesday night, voted not to extend a cents-per-gallon rate of sales tax on motor and diesel fuel in lieu of the percentage rate of taxes. Minority Republicans voted for the extension, while majority Democrats rejected it. Republican Kevin...
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston’s school district looks to revamp its communications processes
The Kingston City School District is changing its communications plan, with an eye on being proactive rather than reactive. A presentation of the plans during a meeting of the Board of Education last month shows a measured approach based on the RACE model, which prioritizes Research, Action planning, Communication, and Evaluation. School officials said the plan will be underway during the current 2022-23 school year, and will be fully enacted during the 2025-26 school year.
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Report of U-Haul Driving Erratically Results in Second DWI Arrest For Saugerties Man
For the second time in four months, a Saugerties man was arrested on DWI charges, and for the second time, also tried to flee the scene from officers. 61-year-old Kenneth Beams was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that occurred on Wednesday Evening in Ulster County. Saugerties Man Arrested...
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Update: We've learend the shocking reason for this chase/accident. One man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. CLICK HERE for more information. Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Community helps foot the bill for meals at Tilda's
While getting set for the lunch rush at Kingston’s Tilda’s Kitchen and Market is routine, what isn’t routine is who will be footing the bill. “I came to a free lunch a couple of weeks ago and I absolutely loved it. I said ‘Chris, I have to do this too,’ ” said Greg McCollough, the sponsor of that day’s lunch.
Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car
If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
