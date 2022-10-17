Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
Prove-it intersection pits Falcons, Bengals in pass-fail test
The Bengals were 0-3 this season in games that went down to the final possession until Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase turned the tide for Cincinnati last week at New Orleans. Head coach Zac Taylor said the game-winning score and subsequent defensive stand shifted the energy for the Bengals (3-3) entering Sunday's date with the surprising Atlanta Falcons (3-3).
Albany Herald
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Albany Herald
Week 7 Rankings: Kickers
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
NBC Sports
Raffle-winning check bounces for Commanders fan after waiting weeks
Andrew Shipley is a relatively new Washington Commanders fan. But with only a few weeks in as a first-time season ticket holder, he’s already been dealt a disappointment due to a big fumble off the field. Shipley won more than $14,000 in a raffle. First, the check took weeks...
Albany Herald
Hawks put together balanced effort to outlast Rockets
John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points,...
Comments / 0