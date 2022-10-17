ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

People

N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized

Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared.  According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Autumn in the Adirondacks – Vibrant Fall Colors Pop In Satellite Photos

Vibrant leaf color in northeast New York has not disappointed leaf-peepers. Dry conditions in the summer of 2022 dulled autumn foliage in many parts of the United States. However, there were some places where leaf color still popped, including the Adirondack Mountains in northeast New York. Leaves in the Adirondacks...
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!

Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling? Yep, your drivers license is gone, you can't find it and you have retraced all of your steps. You have even called all the places you can remember to see if anyone has turned it it.
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

