Pet Donkey Killed by Black Bear in Upstate New York
According to a report by James De La Fuente of ABC News10, a New York woman woke to find her pet miniature donkey dead after it was attacked by a black bear overnight in Columbia County. According to the report, Laura-Ann Camissa takes in unwanted donkeys regularly and provides them...
N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized
Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared. According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
territorysupply.com
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
scitechdaily.com
Autumn in the Adirondacks – Vibrant Fall Colors Pop In Satellite Photos
Vibrant leaf color in northeast New York has not disappointed leaf-peepers. Dry conditions in the summer of 2022 dulled autumn foliage in many parts of the United States. However, there were some places where leaf color still popped, including the Adirondack Mountains in northeast New York. Leaves in the Adirondacks...
America's Back Roads - Roam the Catskill Mountains like the B-52's
Charming and retro cabins from Kate Pierson of the B-52's.
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!
Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling? Yep, your drivers license is gone, you can't find it and you have retraced all of your steps. You have even called all the places you can remember to see if anyone has turned it it.
