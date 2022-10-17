Read full article on original website
livingsnoqualmie.com
Loch Katrine Fire: Daily Update, October 19, 2022
The Loch Katrine Fire is estimated at 1,777 acres. Yesterday, crews were working in the areas of Sunday Creek and Big Creek to construct control lines along the fire’s edge. Tactical firing operations were successful in helping to establish containment lines that were held through the night. Aircraft could not support ground efforts due to an inversion holding smoke and fog over the fire area.
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
Person found dead along roadside north of Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
bellevuereporter.com
Collision turns into vehicle fires on I-90
A vehicle collision that turned into multiple car fires resulted in an initial full blockage of eastbound Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue during this morning’s commute. According to the Bellevue Fire Department — which had crews on scene along with Mercer Island fire crews — two patients...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger
Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue,WA)
The State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash in Bellevue at around 7:15 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened on East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident, and...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
kpug1170.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning. Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
