North Bend, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

Loch Katrine Fire: Daily Update, October 19, 2022

The Loch Katrine Fire is estimated at 1,777 acres. Yesterday, crews were working in the areas of Sunday Creek and Big Creek to construct control lines along the fire’s edge. Tactical firing operations were successful in helping to establish containment lines that were held through the night. Aircraft could not support ground efforts due to an inversion holding smoke and fog over the fire area.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KOMO News

Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside north of Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Collision turns into vehicle fires on I-90

A vehicle collision that turned into multiple car fires resulted in an initial full blockage of eastbound Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue during this morning’s commute. According to the Bellevue Fire Department — which had crews on scene along with Mercer Island fire crews — two patients...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger

Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
KIRKLAND, WA
kpug1170.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning. Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA

