Read full article on original website
Related
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Everything ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Has Said About Returning as Jax Teller
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam recently revealed he may actually be open to returning as Jax Teller — after years of saying there was no way.
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
msn.com
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" by Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" when Jim Parsons decided that season 12 would be his last. A new book has revealed some previously unknown backstage drama that threatened to derail the beloved sitcom's final season. Titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and written by Jessica Radloff, the book features the show's cast members detailing how they found out that the series was coming to a close.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Zooey Deschanel Has Landed Her First Major TV Role Since New Girl Ended
Four years after New Girl wrapped its run on Fox, Zooey Deschanel is finally returning to TV for her first big post-Jess role.
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
ABC’s much anticipated Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special event is just around the… The post Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special appeared first on Outsider.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
digitalspy.com
Black Adam star compares working on DC movie to Aladdin remake
DC's Black Adam is finally here, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson playing the anti-hero after years of lobbying for the role. He's joined by a cast that includes former James Bond Pierce Brosnan, Straight Outta Compton's Aldis Hodge, Euphoria's Quintessa Swindell, and the Aladdin remake's Marwan Kenzari. Speaking to Digital...
Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special
Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
Comments / 0