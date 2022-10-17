Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Says Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Will Be As Big As Austin vs. Rock If Built Right
Ric Flair weighs in on a potential Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair bout. On the athleticism side of things, Flair does put Bianca Belair in the same category as Charlotte and would love to see a showdown between the two. Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast that he feels Charlotte and Belair have big drawing power together.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Reveals He Has Discussed Possibly Taking An Executive Position With WWE
The Rock is already an executive in every sense of the word, but Nick Khan has discussed bringing him on board in an official capacity for WWE. In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, The Rock was asked whether he would consider investing in WWE or accepting a director position. He responded by noting that he has discussed the possibility with Co CEO of WWE Nick Khan.
bodyslam.net
Hangman Page Thanks Fans In Typical Hangman Fashion
Hangman Page thanks fans and everyone involved in taking care of him medically on last night’s Dynamite. On Tuesday Night Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered a freak injury off a King Kong lariat from Jon Moxley. The match was stopped due to the injury and Page was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local hospital.
bodyslam.net
WWE RAW Producers And Backstage Notes From This Week’s Show
This week’s Monday Night RAW was a success despite Triple H not being present. Fightful Select have provided the producers and backstage notes for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. You can read them below. Brock Lesnar/Lashley segment: Michael Hayes. The OC vs. Alpha Academy: Petey Williams.
bodyslam.net
Multiple Matches Added To Next Week’s Dynamite
The lineup is set for the October 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, the #1 Contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be decided as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) take on Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee). Next, Riho will take on Jamie Hayter in singles action. Bryan Danielson will face Sammy Guevara in more singles action while The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) will continue their feud against Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag bout.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week While Up Against NXT
AEW Dynamite this week saw a drop in viewership. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday’s special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week’s episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Dynamite posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Myles Borne In Action On This Week’s NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced that Andre Chase will headline the October 21 episode of NXT Level up against Javier Bernal. Also, Myles Borne takes on Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson battles. Bryson Montana. You can read WWE’s full statement hyping the show...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 10/18/22 – Special Tuesday Night Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is a special Tuesday night edition of the show in Cincinnati, Ohio. Live results will be updated as the show airs. Death Triangle defeat Best Friends to retain the AEW Trios Championships. Rey Fenix stopped PAC from using the ring bell hammer. Britt Baker and Jamie...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces NJPW STRONG Detonation For November
NJPW have announced NJPW Strong Detonation. NJPW announced that its NJPW STRONG Detonation series would be coming to Vermont Hollywood on Sunday, November 20. You can read the NJPW statement on the show below. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Subtly Brags About AEW Dynamite Beating NXT In Ratings This Week
Tony Khan makes a subtle shot at NXT. For those unaware, NXT and AEW Dynamite went up against one another on Tuesday Night, with AEW Dynamite pulling in just over 110,000 more viewers than a stacked edition of NXT. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday, thanking fans for watching...
bodyslam.net
Riho Returns To AEW On Tuesday Night Dynamite
Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling during Tuesday Night Dynamite. On the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling after a five month absence. The first ever AEW Women’s World Champion made sure to make an impact during her return, as she saved Toni Storm from a further beat down at the hands of Rebel and Jamie Hayter. The two celebrated in the ring after chasing off Hayter and Rebel to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Ace Steel Reportedly Released By AEW
It looks like Ace Steel has been let go by All Elite Wrestling. Taking part in the All Out Brawl last month, Steel has been suspended by AEW since. Reportedly biting Kenny Omega in the brawl, many have expected Steel to be punished for his involvement. Now, it appears those fans will get their wish.
bodyslam.net
Chris Masters Wants To Return To WWE In The Royal Rumble Match
Chris Masters has his eyes set on a possible return to WWE. Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Masters was asked about possibly returning to WWE. He stated that his desire to do so is always there, but he previously didn’t think it would be an option.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt SmackDown Update
It looks like fans can expect to see more of Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown going forward. Fightful Select have now provided an update on what brand to expect Wyatt to be on since joining the WWE roster along with some other notes. After returning at WWE Extreme Rules...
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Says They Don’t Put Anyone In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Collaboration is key at the WWE Performance Center. Speaking with Connor Casey of ComicBook, Shawn Michaels, who is now the Vice President of Talent Development and in charge of NXT, shared how his approach to coaching wrestlers has changed from when he was heading up the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy in 1999.
bodyslam.net
Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of Match With Roman Reigns
Logan Paul has been training with Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Reigns in Saudi Arabia next month. Logan is only 2-0 in WWE, but has already caused such a stir that he will challenge Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month. Paul has been vocal in saying it just takes one lucky shot, and it looks like he’s training with someone prone to getting that one shot in during the peak of his career.
bodyslam.net
Main Roster Name Makes Surprise Return To NXT This Week
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to NXT for a return to the ring on the black and gold brand. During NXT, Tony D’Angelo’s right hand man would go one on one with a mystery opponent, and that opponent would turn out to be the returning Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been off SmackDown as of late.
bodyslam.net
The Briscoes To Aussie Open: “We Got A Five Minute Smashing For You In New York City”
Mark and Jay Briscoe have a message for Aussie Open. On Saturday, October 29, The Briscoe Brothers will defend their House of Glory Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at HOG Exodus. In a new message shared via Twitter, The Briscoes don’t care about Aussie...
bodyslam.net
Greektown Wrestling In London Results (10/16/22)
Greektown Wrestling held its Greektown London event on October 16 from the Marconi Club in London, ON. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results for the show can be found below. – Bhupinder Gujjar def. Zach Nystrom. – Seleziya Sparx def. PUF. – Jody Threat def. Gisele Shaw. –...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces December TV Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a return to Pembroke Pines, Florida on Friday, December 9th, and Saturday, December 10th for 2 days of IMPACTonAXSTV tapings. IMPACT will be returning to the Charles Dodge Center for a Winter Warfare themed set of television...
Comments / 0