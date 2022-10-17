Logan Paul has been training with Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Reigns in Saudi Arabia next month. Logan is only 2-0 in WWE, but has already caused such a stir that he will challenge Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month. Paul has been vocal in saying it just takes one lucky shot, and it looks like he’s training with someone prone to getting that one shot in during the peak of his career.

11 HOURS AGO