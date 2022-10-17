Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Reflects On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut: “That was the Renee pop, I knew it.”
Jon Moxley felt like it was only a formality with regards to Renee signing with AEW, where Moxley is currently signed as the AEW World Champion. During AEW’s debut in Canada, they would announce Renee Paquette had signed with the company as an interviewer and more. She has slipped right back into the role that she held in WWE, with many talent already praising her ability.
bodyslam.net
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
Wade Barrett Isn’t Worried About Making A Return To The Ring Anytime Soon
One of the voices of SmackDown comments on the possibility of him stepping back into the squared circle. Barrett is a long time talent signed to the promotion who while started out wrestling for the promotion throughout the early to mid 2010’s, Barrett has found himself behind the commentary table on Friday Night SmackDown with Michael Cole over the last few weeks.
bodyslam.net
The Honeymoon Period is Over
A honeymoon period is a period of time when everything looks good, but with some flaws that can be ignored for the sake of being fair and because of the short time a promotion or new booker has been established. Every wrestling promotion and booker has had a honeymoon period; Paul Levesque was in the middle of his honeymoon period since he took control of the main roster but that is coming to an end.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard Cites Her Happiness, Not Her Problematic Past, For Which Independent Bookings She Takes
Tessa Blanchard believes her own happiness is how she decides with independent bookings to take. Blanchard has only wrestled for two promotions in 2022, with very limited dates. In January 2020, multiple female wrestlers came forward with bullying and racism allegations against Blanchard, including an incident involving Blanchard spitting in Black Rose’s face. This has lead to her becoming blacklisted by many companies, with no matches in 2021 in 2022.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season
Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/24/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Russ Myers & T-Money. Serena Deeb defeated Haley J. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) defeated The WorkHorsemen...
bodyslam.net
Wardlow Believes AEW’s Locker Room Is Closer Than Ever
Wardlow believes the recent tension in the AEW locker room has dissipated. In a new interview with the ESPR Podcast, Wardlow revealed that AEW’s locker room has only grown closer together following weeks of backstage drama that started with the AEW All Out Brawl. “Everybody backstage has done such...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Currently Viewed Internally As SmackDown’s Top Babyface, Has Been Top Merchandise Seller Since Return
Bray Wyatt has the whole world in his hands. Since his eventful return at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the pro wrestling world. That has translated well internally as it appears WWE are treating him as one of the biggest stars on their roster. PWInsider.com...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
Solo Sikoa Says He May Eliminate Himself From The Royal Rumble To Avoid Match With Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa believes that winning the Royal Rumble match is out of the question while being the enforcer of The Bloodline. At WWE Clash At The Castle, Roman Reigns was battling Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when Solo Sikoa cost McIntyre the win. Since then, he has settled into the role of The Bloodline’s Enforcer and has had a budding bromance growing with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Believes He Is Better As A Face Than A Heel
Kevin Owens may be one of the best heels in the business, but he also feels like he’s better as a good guy. Speaking on The Happy Hour, Owens was praised for his heel work, but he feels he makes for a better good guy. “I actually consider myself...
bodyslam.net
CM Punk’s Run in AEW
With the most likely scenario being AEW buying out CM Punk’s contract, this is the perfect time to remember CM Punk’s run in AEW, but most importantly, the impact he had with the promotion during his time there. His debut was booked to perfection, from start to finish....
bodyslam.net
Solo Sikoa Doubts Logan Paul Will Be Able To Hang With Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Solo Sikoa doubts Logan Paul will be able to hang with Roman Reigns. In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling Sikoa expressed his doubt and stated that the WWE Universe will see what Paul is made of when he faces Reigns at Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
bodyslam.net
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
The first ever IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The tournament, which has been running for a short time, will culminate on November 20th. Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI will battle in the finals. Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita while KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert in...
bodyslam.net
WWE RAW Live Results – 10/24/22 – Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Balor vs Anderson And More
Tonight’s RAW takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. There is matches booked including Bayley vs Bianca Belair. Stick with us through the show as this article is updated. Judgement Day kick RAW off with a promo. The faction gloat about Dominik Mysterio’s win over AJ Styles last week. Dominik compares himself to Eddie Guerrero, then says Eddie was his generations Dominik. The OC interrupts. AJ tells Dominik to shut up as the crowd roars. A brief back and forth and now we move on to Balor vs Anderson.
