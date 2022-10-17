Before and After: An Office Conference Table Becomes a Statement-Making Dining Room Staple for $180 Total

Read full article on original website
Related
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Before and After: A Bizarre Beige Kitchen Makes a Total Change After a One-Month, $1,600 Redo
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Apartment Therapy
Hurry! Our Place Is Hosting a Huge Sale — and Our Favorite Picks Are Bound to Sell Out Fast
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The good people at Our Place — makers of the internet-famous Always Pan — have been up to a whole lot recently, launching an entire tableware collection, a Shabbat set, a Diwali set, and mini versions of their OG Always Pan and Everything Pot. (The kitchenware masters have also made a foray into food storage with a seriously stunning collection of glass containers.) And, with every single new launch, we found ourselves saying, “I need that.” Plenty of our editors have at least one Our Place piece, and we’ll all say the same thing: We love the stuff, and we want more!
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
Before and After: A Cluttered, Stained Bathroom Gets a $600 Space-Saving Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Joanna Gaines Has a New (Castle Inspired!) Paint Collection — And You Could Win $1,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On October 14, the brand new season of “Fixer Upper: The Castle” premiered on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max, and the castle, located in Waco, Texas, may just be Chip and Joanna Gaines’ biggest project yet. But right off the bat, Joanna Gaines was inspired by the castle’s rich history to curate a line of paint colors to be the base of the entire renovation — and if you are able to pick your favorite hue, you could win $1,000.
PopSugar
Here's a Wall Shelf For Every Style, From Farmhouse to Modern
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. If you want more display and storage space (and who doesn't?) there's one very...
These 35 Furnishings Will Maximize Your Living Space In Style
Sprucing up the living space is a surefire way to make the home feel better. We spend so much time at home that we might as well make it as perfect as possible. This list has many items that will help you maximize the living space to feel your particular version of unique. From multi-functional items to clever storage solutions to trendy decor items, this list has everything you need to make your area perfect!
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
The Cozy Blanket My Family Uses All Winter Long Has More Than 106,500 5-Star Amazon Reviews (Plus, It’s on Sale!)
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
Before and After: This Garage Transformation Shows the Impact of Getting Everything Off the Floor
Garage organization is among the most high-impact home improvement projects. Garages are often neglected and treated as dumping grounds for things like cardboard boxes that need to be broken down. Aesthetics and maintenance are set aside since it’s not a part of our interior living spaces. But, garages are...
Before and After: This Free Dresser Found a Fancy Second Life for Just $45
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing I love, it’s an affordable DIY transformation. My Pinterest board is filled with amazing furniture flips and hacks, and after months of browsing and ogling, I decided to finally take a project on myself. Open to trying anything, affordability was my only requirement, so I set a total budget of $100 for the whole project. After a little bit of searching, I eventually found this adorable three-drawer wooden dresser with potential on Facebook for free (score!). Within a few hours of finding it, the piece was sitting in my garage, eagerly awaiting its makeover.
Apartment Therapy
We Gave a Real Estate Expert $50 — Here’s What She Bought for a Kitchen at Costco
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I...
New York Post
Best early Wayfair Way Day deals before the big sale: Sofas, more
There’s a reason Wayfair’s slogan on commercials is…. 🎶Wayfair has just what I need 🎶. Starting on Oct. 26, one of America’s favorite online furniture stores is hosting its major Way Day shopping event yet again, and we have the scoop on the best early deals you can shop for now.
A 500-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Minimal Style Makes It a Serene Retreat to Recharge
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Upper East Side — New York City, New York. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 500 square feet. Years lived in: 14...
Before and After: A White Front Door Gets an Autumn-Inspired $20 Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Win a Trip to the World’s Last Blockbuster Store and Enjoy a Private Movie Night with Your Pals
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
This Genius IKEA Hack Can Turn a Laminate Tabletop into a Wood Stunner
Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
Comments / 0