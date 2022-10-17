Before and After: An Office Conference Table Becomes a Statement-Making Dining Room Staple for $180 Total

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The good people at Our Place — makers of the internet-famous Always Pan — have been up to a whole lot recently, launching an entire tableware collection, a Shabbat set, a Diwali set, and mini versions of their OG Always Pan and Everything Pot. (The kitchenware masters have also made a foray into food storage with a seriously stunning collection of glass containers.) And, with every single new launch, we found ourselves saying, “I need that.” Plenty of our editors have at least one Our Place piece, and we’ll all say the same thing: We love the stuff, and we want more!

