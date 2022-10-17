ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce supports potential Odell Beckham Jr. addition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A recent restructuring of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s contract led to speculation of a potential in-season addition for the organization. Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to convert base salary into a signing bonus that freed up $3.35 million toward the team’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens soccer can’t keep Columbia offense from scoring in heavy home defeat

Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam attempted to block a penalty-kick shot by Columbia College forward Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, which was sent right up the middle. Even though Dallam guessed correct, the ball sailed through her hands and into the net for the team’s fourth goal conceded. The penalty kick...
STEPHENS, AR

