Herald-Journal
Video: Removing Juniper trees at Hardware Ranch
Crews use a Bull Hog excavator attachment to mulch juniper trees. Eli Lucero is the photo editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at elucero@hjnews.com or 435-792-7242.
Herald-Journal
David Zook works diligently for us all
Along with its gorgeous colors, autumn is one of my favorite seasons because I have the opportunity to vote for leaders who support us all. This year, one of my votes will go to David Zook for Cache County executive.
🎥Heat lamp fire causes $200K in damage in Ogden
OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
Herald-Journal
Handy, Glade Lowe
Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
Herald-Journal
County looks at after-school activity program
The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student
The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
KSLTV
Patient transported after falling into hole off I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after they fell into a hole just off Interstate 84. Officials with the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said when the crew on E131 responded, the person had been removed from the hole, which was near freeway exit 92.
kvnutalk
College couple open a unique cake shake business in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – There are a bunch of food trailers with hot meals throughout Logan City and a few dessert trucks, and yet there is still room for another one. Isaac Dixon and his wife Bethany, both Utah State University students, recently opened a food trailer they built from scratch offering their original cake-shakes.
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
Herald-Journal
Franklin, developer at odds over subdivision
Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12. Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
Herald-Journal
Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard
Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard 11/4/1942 - 10/15/2022 Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard, 79, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, among family at her home in Preston. She was born the youngest of four children to John Harold Thomas and Mary Inez Reeve Thomas at Logan, Utah, on Nov, 4 1942. She grew up in the Tremonton and Brigham City areas and was a proud classmate of Box Elder High School class of 1961.
Herald-Journal
Ellen Wright Bennett memorial
Ellen Wright Bennett’s birthday was celebrated three days early, just shy of her 162nd year. The Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ Camp named in her honor shared birthday cake and ice cream, in addition to adding a special memorial sign at her Franklin cemetery grave site.
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of breaking into house via dog door
HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Layton residents should check water bills for overcharges
LAYTON, Utah — Several residents in Layton have contacted Get Gephardt, saying their water bill is extremely high. What we know is this was not a situation of people using too much water – it was a billing issue. Geno Malone said he has been conserving water, even...
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
Iconic Bountiful video store closing after nearly 40 years in business
There are not many stores left where Utahns can browse the aisles for the perfect DVD rental. Now, one of the last ones remaining has announced they too cannot compete with digital movie services.
Crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured
A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.
Herald-Journal
Waddoups, Carolyn (Gibb)
Waddoups Carolyn Gibb Waddoups 81 Kaysville, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
