Falcons Blank RedHawks 1-0 in Home Finale

On a cold chilly night at Cochrane Stadium, BGSU Women's Soccer would take advantage of their final home regular-season game, taking down the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 1-0 last night. The Falcons would start out aggressive against the RedHawks, beginning with a dozen chances, most of them coming from right-wingback Mackenzie Rueber,...
Kaylee Ries announced as recipient of Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship

Kaylee Ries, a junior psychology student at BGSU, is one of 100 people in the country to receive the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service. The Obamas, alongside Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, announced the Voyager Scholarship in May 2022, which is for juniors who are pursuing a career in public service. It includes $25,000 a year in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend, free Airbnb housing to pursue a summer-work travel experience, $2,000 in travel credit for 10 years from Airbnb and the opportunity to meet former President Obama and Chesky at a fall convening.
