Kaylee Ries, a junior psychology student at BGSU, is one of 100 people in the country to receive the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service. The Obamas, alongside Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, announced the Voyager Scholarship in May 2022, which is for juniors who are pursuing a career in public service. It includes $25,000 a year in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend, free Airbnb housing to pursue a summer-work travel experience, $2,000 in travel credit for 10 years from Airbnb and the opportunity to meet former President Obama and Chesky at a fall convening.

