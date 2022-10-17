Read full article on original website
Mauricio Sulaiman: Wilder-Ruiz Title Eliminator Will Be Ordered At WBC Convention
When looked at as a whole, the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder franchise has been pretty entertaining as far as heavyweight pairings go. It may not be Ali-Frazier, but what is? I might take some heat for this, but I would argue it’s perhaps up there with (or just behind) the Ali-Norton or Bowe-Holyfield trilogies. There were a lot of exciting moments in those Fury-Wilder battles, after all. And while Fury made it pretty clear in the third and final fight who the better man in the ring was, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing the two men square off again. Hey, if Juan Manuel Marquez was able to land a pitch-perfect knockout punch on Manny Pacquiao ten years ago, who knows what might happen if Fury-Wilder 4 comes to fruition?
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora 3 Set For December 3’d
Determined to fight again before the end of 2022, lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be entering the ring again on December 3’d His opponent? An old friend and nemesis, Derek Chisora, who Fury has already bested twice before. Although this clearly isn’t the fight most fans wanted, it keeps the 34 year old Fury active while providing the 38 year old Chisora another shot at a world title. The scheduled twelve rounder will go down at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be broadcast live in the United States courtesy of ESPN+.
Floyd Schofield Scores First Round Knock Out Over Daniel Rosas
A Golden Boy Fight Night card went down Thursday at Fantasy Springs in Indio, California. The main event of the DAZN broadcast was a scheduled 8 round lightweight affair between the 11-0 Floyd Schofield and the 22-5-1 Daniel Rosas. Junior lightweights Joshua Garcia, 5-0, and Christian Lorenzo, 3-3, fought first, however, in a scheduled 4 rounder. Garcia started off in the first nicely, offering his man different looks and landing well with his left. Garcia continued to do strong work in the second. To his credit, Lorenzo pushed forward in the third, and even landed well. Lorenzo continued to go at his man in the fourth, though Garcia was able to land well and maintain range at times. The judges ruled unanimously for Garcia.
Wilfred Benitez, Gerald McClellen, Prichard Colon – John Scully Focuses On Fighters In Need
He was called the “Bible of Boxing.” At 17, he was the youngest world champion in history at the time. He was so slick in the ring, a young “Sugar” Ray Leonard was almost unable to defeat him. The same was true for Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns. Roberto Duran, “Manos De Piedra” himself, failed outright in his attempt to best the man. Make no mistake about it, Wilfredo Benítez is a legitimate legend in the sport of boxing. Yet now the fighter who once literally thrilled millions is immobile, living destitute with his sister, the victim of too many head shots. When Leonard went to pay him a visit, Benitez was unable to remember his old friend and foe.
