When looked at as a whole, the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder franchise has been pretty entertaining as far as heavyweight pairings go. It may not be Ali-Frazier, but what is? I might take some heat for this, but I would argue it’s perhaps up there with (or just behind) the Ali-Norton or Bowe-Holyfield trilogies. There were a lot of exciting moments in those Fury-Wilder battles, after all. And while Fury made it pretty clear in the third and final fight who the better man in the ring was, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing the two men square off again. Hey, if Juan Manuel Marquez was able to land a pitch-perfect knockout punch on Manny Pacquiao ten years ago, who knows what might happen if Fury-Wilder 4 comes to fruition?

1 DAY AGO