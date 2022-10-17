Read full article on original website
Weiser, Kellner face off in attorney general debate
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s attorney general candidates faced off Tuesday night in a debate that centered on what to do about crime and public safety. During the debate hosted by 9NEWS, incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, defended his record since being elected in 2018, while 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican, criticized Weiser for not taking responsibility for rising crime.
Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations
(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
Early voting higher in Ohio than in 2018
(The Center Square) – More Ohioans have requested absentee ballots and voted early in-person as of the close of business Tuesday than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. “While not a significant increase over the same point in...
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin will see $200 million spent for 50,000 votes
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s race for governor is the most expensive in the country, and the race for U.S. Senate isn’t exactly cheap either. All of that money is being spent to convince less than 2% of voters in the state. Reince Priebus, the former head...
Washington schools Superintendent Reykdal wants billions for teacher retention, recruitment
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will ask the state Legislature for $3.15 billion for the 2023-25 biennium and $3.7 billion for the 2025-27 biennium as part of a budget proposal to support the state’s educators and reduce turnover. For the...
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
Election 2022: Ohio’s U.S. Senate race in virtual dead heat
(The Center Square) – Democratic control of the U.S. Senate and Republican control of at least one Ohio U.S. Senate seat remains a tossup as the Nov. 8 general election creeps closer. The most recent Suffolk University and USA Today poll shows Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance...
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Republican Brandtjen calls Elections Commission latest a 'band-aid.' rips election security
(The Center Square) – Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is once again disappointed in the Wisconsin Elections Commission. She said the commission’s latest move – to send postcards to more than 12,000 voters who requested absentee ballots to addresses other than what’s on file – is too little, too late.
Poll shows Oklahoma governor's race is close
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Amber Integrated shows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a tight race with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. The poll taken between Oct. 13 and Oct.15 shows 45.3% of the 500 voters asked said they would vote for Stitt or would "lean toward" voting for him. Hofmeister is ahead of Stitt by 0.6 percentage points with 45.9% of those polled saying they would vote or were learning toward voting for her.
Iowa’s job openings rates lower than more than half of other states’
(The Center Square) – Compared with the rest of the nation, Iowa’s job openings rates are below average, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings both in the latest month and the...
Marijuana and barbecue flavor Oklahoma's gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – A fiery debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and incumbent Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night volleyed between questions about smoking marijuana to an investigation into a restaurant known for its smoked meats. Stitt challenged a moderator's statement that $17 million was overpaid to Swadley's Foggy...
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions
(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
New Hampshire businesses get break on unemployment taxes
(The Center Square) – Payroll costs of New Hampshire businesses will be cut dramatically with the state moving to reduce unemployment insurance taxes. The New Hampshire Employment Security announced that it will be lowering required payments into the state's unemployment insurance system by 30% with the balance of the trust fund that pays out jobless benefits rising above prepandemic levels.
Tim Michels positions self as pro-business, tough on crime
(The Center Square) – It will be a busy, and somewhat unique, first day for Tim Michels if he’s elected governor. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday that he will speak to the bad guys and put Illinois on notice on day one of a new Michels' administration.
Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country
(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
Biden agenda sends $530M of $2.8B to pair of Massachusetts EV companies
(The Center Square) – A pair of Massachusetts companies will benefit from the push to convert to electric vehicles. Ascend Elements and 6K Inc. were recipients Wednesday of more than $530 million in federal funding through a program designed to support battery manufacturing, recycling, and material processing for the electric vehicle market. Funding, $2.8 billion total, will go to 20 companies in 12 states.
