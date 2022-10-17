Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Sylva leaders disagree on how to address recent uptick in panhandling, seek public input
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Town leaders in Sylva are considering new rules in response to an increase in panhandling, and they're asking the public to give input on a new proposed ordinance. The Sylva Board of Commissioners has differing perspectives on how to address the issue, even among the...
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
theonefeather.com
Groundbreaking held for new Tsali Care Center
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ground was broken on the chilly morning of Thursday, Oct. 20 on a facility that will serve generations of members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The new Tsali Care Center, a long-term care facility, is being built on land adjacent to the current Cherokee Indian Hospital and is slated to be completed by November 2024.
tribpapers.com
Yelton Represents Change in County’s Direction
Buncombe County (District 3) – North Buncombe resident Don Yelton, a Republican, is running for the Buncombe County Commissioner District 3 seat, currently held by Democrat Amanda Edwards. “I love Buncombe County. I love the United States. I love freedom. And we’re losing all three.,” he says. Yelton is no stranger to politics or the Buncombe County government as he has been involved in both, one way or another, for years.
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
my40.tv
Commissioners continue looking into potential changes for short-term rentals in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners took the next step in addressing the question of property values and nightly rental properties. At issue was whether nightly rentals, like Airbnbs and Vrbos, should continue to be taxed as residential properties or if they should be taxed as commercial properties.
thevalleyecho.com
Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry names new executive director
A Black Mountain-based nonprofit organization that has supported local residents in meeting basic needs for nearly 50 years has named a new executive director. The Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry appointed Rev. Kevin Bates to fill the leadership role of Cheryl Wilson, who will retire in December after holding the position for six years.
my40.tv
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many mountain families say they spent tens-of-thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. They called News 13's Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and...
thevalleyecho.com
Early voting opens in Buncombe County
The early voting period for the 2022 General Election began, Oct. 20, as the Black Mountain Public Library is now one of 12 locations in Buncombe County allowing voters to cast ballots before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day. The sites will operate from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monday...
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
my40.tv
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
travellemming.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Asheville in 2022 (By a Local)
Looking to go chasing waterfalls? You’re in luck. As a local, I’m here to guide you to the best waterfalls near Asheville. This area is filled with hundreds of cascades just waiting to be explored. In this Asheville guide, I cover the top waterfalls worth visiting, plus a...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket. Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee approves election law changes
During a special called meeting Thursday, Sept. 29, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed an update to the tribe’s election ordinance that gets rid of term limits for executive offices and makes absentee voting available to all tribal members, regardless of residence or employment. Term limits for chiefs. The term...
nashvillelifestyles.com
4 Drive-Worthy Destinations to See Fall Foliage
We’re lucky here in Tennessee to have a full range of seasons. And this time of year, when the fall foliage hits, we have plenty of spots within a few hours’ drive to take it all in. These four drive-worthy destinations are just right for taking in the best of what Mother Nature has to offer this time of year. Just be sure to check local websites for visitor guidelines before you hit the road.
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
