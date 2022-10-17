Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Gymnastics Legend Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen
Trailblazer. Champion. Hall of Famer. These are only a few words to describe Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen and the impact that she has had upon the LSU gymnastics program and women’s athletics. Clare-Kearney Thigpen, a 2021 inductee into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, is the epitome of what it...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Set To Take On No. 9 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU Soccer (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) is set to take on No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-1, 5-2 SEC) in Fayetteville on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Razorback Field. The match will available through livestream on SEC Network Plus. Links to watch and live stats for...
nebpreps.com
Norris Junior Fountain Commits to LSU
Norris junior Kale Fountain has committed to LSU. Fountain made waves when he committed to Florida State before his freshman year of high school. “For me it was a different feeling when I got on my visit and being around everything and the atmosphere.” Fountain said of LSU. “I got to see the facilities and field and all of that is great but really the people I am going to be around the next 3-4 years and it was easy to see why I wanted to be there.”
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Basketball Forward Jalen Reed
LSU men’s basketball freshman forward Jalen Reed may be new to the Baton Rouge campus, but he is no stranger to basketball in the Southeastern Conference. Reed and his fellow basketball Tigers will open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, at the Maravich Center when LSU plays host to Kansas City at 7 p.m. Season tickets for the 18 home games are on sale at LSUTix.net and single game non-conference tickets will be on sale soon.
LSUSports.net
Coach McMahon, KJ Williams, Adam Miller Take On SEC Media Days
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season, the SEC Tipoff returned to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams went through the events of the day on Wednesday like it had never been missed. LSU was...
LSUSports.net
Hermannsdottir and Thoreson Named Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman
BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer freshmen Ida Hermannsdottir and Angelina Thoreson were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list on Tuesday afternoon. The list, announced by the organization, ranked the top 100 freshmen players in the country. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and forward Angelina Thoreson was ranked No. 38.
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Preseason All-SEC Second Team Selection
BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s...
State of the LSU Running Back Room
Tigers return sophomore Armoni Goodwin to the rotation this week, adds significant depth ahead of serious matchup.
Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers
Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
LSUSports.net
Tuxen Named SEC Diver of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Helle Tuxen received SEC Female Diver of the Week honors Tuesday after her performance in a tri-team meet with Denver and Air Force, the league office announced. “Helle was phenomenal this weekend,” head diving coach Drew Livingston said. “Her success in Denver was...
LSUSports.net
SEC Nation Returns To LSU Campus This Weekend For Ole Miss Game
BATON ROUGE – SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, returns to the LSU campus this weekend to highlight the SEC Western Division matchup between the Tigers and seventh-ranked and undefeated Ole Miss. SEC Nation will originate from the Quad in the center of...
LSUSports.net
GOLD | The Path: Episode 8 - Won't Back Down
With their backs against the wall after a tough defeat at home, the LSU Tigers hit the road for an away matchup with Florida and leave Gainesville with a historic victory. Watch the full episode only on LSU GOLD.
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
Comments / 0