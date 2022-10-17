ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Internet-Famous Caraway Cookware Just Launched a New Storage Collection & It's as Chic as It Is Functional

We love Caraway cookware for its nonstick ceramic finish that’s free from toxic chemicals like polytetrafluoroethylene (say that five times fast) — not to mention it’s pretty to look at, too. So when Caraway dropped a line of food storage containers to match its gorgeous cookware, we couldn’t click “add to cart” fast enough. The Caraway Food Storage Set is “the neatest, cleanest, and best-looking approach to storing food,” and it’s about to kick your stained and greasy Tupperware to the curb. “Give your leftovers another life with beautifully designed non-toxic ceramic-coated glass containers,” Caraway’s description reads. “From neatly storing inside...
The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
Food & Wine

The 12 Best Outdoor String Lights of 2022

There's something magical about an outdoor space draped in twinkling string lights. Not only are outdoor string lights practical, since they help increase visibility when grilling or entertaining, but they're also quick to install, easy to maintain, and affordable, all while helping to upgrade your backyard aesthetic instantly. But before...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

This ‘Sturdy’ Stove Shelf With Over 12,000 Perfect Review ‘Saves Cabinet Space’ With No Installation Needed

Believe it or not, homes have a good amount of unused space than you’d think. Although, there are a ton of genius ways to repurpose those untouched spaces, too, from wall shelves, over the door hanging organizers, to under-the-desk bins. But we bet there’s one particular spot you never thought of using yet: Your stovetop. We’ve found this storage shelf for the stove on Amazon that’ll save you even more space in the kitchen. Not to mention, a tidier kitchen at that. Did we mention that it has over 12,000 perfect reviews on it too? That’s why the Stove Shelf is the next, handy gadget you need in your...
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy