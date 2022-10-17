ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Halloween at Hastings: trick or treat in the Tower

By Molly Hetherwick, By Examiner Staff, Courtesy of Tuesday Rose Thornton
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMOYX_0icqVPzB00
Student volunteers will guide trick-or-treaters through the hallways, pointing out participating dorms and ushering kids up to the celebration in the skyroom at the top of the building. By Examiner Staff

This Halloween, UC Hastings' residential tower is opening its doors to the young trick-or-treaters of the Tenderloin for a night of community building and safe yet spooky fun.

Going trick-or-treating can be the highlight of a kid's year, but even the hosts at Hastings are excited for the event, said student vice president Tuesday Rose Thornton.

"Our students really want more opportunities to be involved in the community," said Thornton. "We can kind of feel like an ivory tower in the neighborhood, and I think it's so important to continue strengthening relationships because a lot of us are going to be lawyers in San Francisco. It's important to know our neighbors in order to understand our city and community better."

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so Thornton has been working with several after school programs and Safe Passages, a chaperone service by the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, to escort kids to the Hastings tower once they get out of class.

From there, student volunteers will guide trick-or-treaters through the hallways, pointing out participating dorms and ushering kids up to the celebration in the skyroom at the top of the building.

"We're going to have a little reception with pumpkin decorating, face painting, music and a couple games," said Thornton. "It's not only open to students in after school programs, any neighborhood kids are welcome to come."

The whole event will last from 4 PM to 6 PM. Afterward, families are encouraged to visit La Cocina across the street for more food and festivities.

This is not the first Hastings Halloween, said Thornton, but it might be the last for a while. The Hastings tower is being retrofitted next year, which would make for poor trick-or-treating conditions.

However, Thornton is confident that "if I have anything to do with it, there will definitely be more community events in the future".

Esan Looper, director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District's Youth Voice program, affirmed that this event promises fun and future collaboration with Hastings.

"TLCBD believes that we are stronger together. For that reason, we are working together to cross-promote safe places for Tenderloin children to go celebrate Halloween," Looper said. "UC Hastings often reaches out to participate in the community so it is easy to reach back out to them."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

'Let's Glow SF' will illuminate downtown for a second year

Downtown San Francisco will be lit up once again this December as "Let's Glow SF," the largest free outdoor holiday projection arts festival in the United States, is returning for a second year. Beginning Friday, Dec. 2 and continuing to Sunday, Dec. 11, some of downtown's most notable buildings will display holiday-inspired works from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is organized by the Downtown SF partnership and A3 Visual, a projection mapping and video production company that specializes in large scale building projections,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
510 Families

Codornices Park Birthday Party: Keeping it Simple

For my son’s ninth birthday we decided to throw a fun but simple party at Codornices Park in Berkeley. It was easy peasy to put together, pretty cheap and everyone had a blast. So if you’re looking for a laid-back birthday party that won’t break the bank, here are the details on entertainment, food, and cost.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments

SAN FRANCISCO - Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands. The city's homelessness crisis impacts just about every neighborhood. Now people living in the Mission and elsewhere say they're putting out planters, trying to dissuade encampments. Ari,...
San Francisco Examiner

40th Sandcastle Classic will bring giant sand art to Ocean Beach

A scene of magnificent sea creature creations, mythical monsters and children’s characters, will emerge from the sand at Ocean Beach on Saturday when the 40th annual Sandcastle Classic, benefitting Leap, an arts education nonprofit, is taking over the shore. At the largest sandcastle competition in Northern California, elementary school students, primarily third through fifth graders — guided by a team of architects, engineers, contractors, designers, and techies — put their heads together and their hands in the sand to create stunning sculptures. Funds raised from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Yes on Prop M: San Francisco faith leaders urge hope over despair

San Francisco is not the city it once was. Many thousands of people live on our streets, forced to endure unsanitary and dangerous conditions, while countless others live in fear of losing their homes and being forced to leave the city they love. Meanwhile, over 61,000 apartments sit empty, many used as investment properties by speculators cashing in on our high land values. The 61,000 vacant units is a 50% increase from the American Community Survey census data from just two years ago, a rapid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

This weekend: Open Studios at Hunters Point Shipyard

Most days, San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyard is a quiet bastion of creativity, where 300-plus artists work alongside each other in palatial, rent-controlled studios on the Eastern fringe of The City. This weekend, it will be anything but quiet, as the Shipyard Trust for the Arts (STAR) opens its doors to the general public for the 2022 iteration of their Fall Open Studios. The event, which will feature 125 participating artists, live jazz, food vendors and arts activities for kids hosted by San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design, offers visitors a unique opportunity to connect with artists personally. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland street, hub of unhoused RV campers, gets overdue clean-up

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland took action Wednesday, clearing out a longtime homeless encampment that some say has turned an entire block into a place of lawlessness.It was the East Bay city's latest homeless camp cleanout in the wake of the recent eviction of unhoused residents who were living in the large Wood Street encampment. On Wednesday, crews focused on a block that area business owners say had gotten completely out of control. But as often is the case with Oakland's homeless crisis, there are two sides to the story.Curtis Nagengast owns Melrose Powder Coating company on Pearmain Street. As...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

McDonald’s Happy Meal toys listed for $300K on eBay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A set of McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal toys is listed on eBay with a Whopper-sized price tag of $300,000.95. The toys, the Vintage Rare Cactus Plant Flea Market set, were part of McDonalds’ limited-time promotion featuring Happy Meals for adults. The limited edition adult Happy Meals are produced in collaboration with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

A covered, outdoor roller rink with live DJs called ‘San FranDisco’ has opened at Civic Center

Things are really rolling with the roller skating community in San Francisco these days. The new roller skating mural on the asphalt of Golden Gate Park’s Skatin’ Place opened in mid-June — a project that happened in large part thanks to the effort of Church of 8 Wheels founder David Miles. And now he’s gone the extra mile again to create a new public roller skating rink, as NBC Bay Area reports a new outdoor roller rink called San FranDisco opened Saturday at Fulton Plaza, outside City Hall at Civic Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area

Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue  The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bernice Bing, seminal S.F. painter, receives long overdue solo show at the Asian Art Museum

“Into View: Bernice Bing,” the most significant retrospective of a woman painter from the Asian Art Museum’s collection to date, is nothing short of luminous. The show includes 24 recent acquisitions to the museum’s permanent collection, as well as videos and reproductions of letters, journals, and personal photographs on loan from the artist and activist’s archive at Stanford. These artworks and documents paint an intimate — and long overdue — portrait of the seminal Bay Area lesbian painter and activist as a complex character who...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
830
Followers
475
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy