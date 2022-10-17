Halloween at Hastings: trick or treat in the Tower

Student volunteers will guide trick-or-treaters through the hallways, pointing out participating dorms and ushering kids up to the celebration in the skyroom at the top of the building. By Examiner Staff

This Halloween, UC Hastings' residential tower is opening its doors to the young trick-or-treaters of the Tenderloin for a night of community building and safe yet spooky fun.

Going trick-or-treating can be the highlight of a kid's year, but even the hosts at Hastings are excited for the event, said student vice president Tuesday Rose Thornton.

"Our students really want more opportunities to be involved in the community," said Thornton. "We can kind of feel like an ivory tower in the neighborhood, and I think it's so important to continue strengthening relationships because a lot of us are going to be lawyers in San Francisco. It's important to know our neighbors in order to understand our city and community better."

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so Thornton has been working with several after school programs and Safe Passages, a chaperone service by the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, to escort kids to the Hastings tower once they get out of class.

"We're going to have a little reception with pumpkin decorating, face painting, music and a couple games," said Thornton. "It's not only open to students in after school programs, any neighborhood kids are welcome to come."

The whole event will last from 4 PM to 6 PM. Afterward, families are encouraged to visit La Cocina across the street for more food and festivities.

This is not the first Hastings Halloween, said Thornton, but it might be the last for a while. The Hastings tower is being retrofitted next year, which would make for poor trick-or-treating conditions.

However, Thornton is confident that "if I have anything to do with it, there will definitely be more community events in the future".

Esan Looper, director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District's Youth Voice program, affirmed that this event promises fun and future collaboration with Hastings.

"TLCBD believes that we are stronger together. For that reason, we are working together to cross-promote safe places for Tenderloin children to go celebrate Halloween," Looper said. "UC Hastings often reaches out to participate in the community so it is easy to reach back out to them."