“Haters just hate people doing their job” Priscilla Hon backed on social media for raising her voice against online abuses

Young LGBTQ+ people more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online
Young LGBTQ+ people are more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online compared with those who identify as heterosexual, according to a new report on how young people use the internet. The annual Digital Youth Index study found that minority groups were also more likely to feel being...
BBC
Olly Stephens: Social media links to violence investigated
Links between harmful social media content seen by children and serious violence have been underestimated, a report has found. Criminal justice consultancy Crest Advisory has called for a safety rating system to limit children's access to social media content. Its researchers worked with the parents of Olly Stephens who was...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon shares social media hate messages
Like many other players, Hon received regular hate on social media mostly from upset gamblers when they lose money. It's nothing new as tennis is one of the most bet sports in the world. Players receive hate generally but it's even worse if they lose. Many have shared some of the messages they receive and Priscilla Hon is the latest one:
Phys.org
Why do COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist on social media
IIASA researchers have analyzed the discussion on eight different conspiracy theories that was spread widely on Twitter during the pandemic. Their work makes it possible to not only estimate the number of conspiracy related tweets, but also to compare the theories among themselves and identify patterns in their discussion. COVID-19...
Social Media: BeReal Aim To Go Back To Basics
BeReal is a social media app available since July 2022 in the United States. Named “anti-Instagram,” the concept of this social media is very simple: the user receives alerts at random times once a day. The user has two minutes to take pictures from his phone’s front and back camera and post them.
thebrag.com
Man goes to the “most racist town” in America and trolls them in viral video
Popular TikTokker Sir Poncy went to what he believes to be the “most racist town” in America and interviewed a man in a video that has now gone viral due to the shocking responses. Sir Poncy – who is African American – started the interview by asking the...
A TikToker is facing backlash from parents after his video about a baby screaming during a '29-hour flight' went viral
A TikToker, whose username is @balubrigada, is facing backlash from parents who say it's insensitive to complain about babies crying on flights.
Who Is CEO of Truth Social and How Many Users Are on Trump's Platform?
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced he was launching his own social media. Here's who has been running the company through 2022.
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
Passive Income Is All The Rage On Social Media, But Navigating A Side Hustle Can Be Tricky
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Jake Tapper Hit With Hitler Memes After Signing Up for the Alt-Right’s Gab Social: ‘It Is a Cesspool of Hate’ (Video)
It has the “lowest standards” of any social media platforms, but even Gab moderates its content,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted in a lengthy report on far-right social sites Monday. Tapper signed up for Gab Social after Parler announced it would sell itself to Ye, the rapper...
Gizmodo
Hackers Threaten to Release Medical Info of Australian Actors, Politicians, Activists, and More
Hackers say they’ve obtained data from an Australian health insurance company and have threatened to release the private medical information of high-profile Australians if a ransom isn’t paid, according to a new report from the Sydney Morning Herald. The unknown hackers claim to have 200 gigabytes of data...
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Facebook said an Indian publication, The Wire, used faked documents in an investigation. Now the publication is taking the stories down. Here's a timeline of the escalating conflict.
Facebook claims all of the stories about it recently published by The Wire are based on fake underlying documents. The Wire isn't admitting anything.
40% of Millennials ‘Very’ Interested in Super Apps
The super app — and, with it, one-stop mobile control over a broad range of everyday activities online and offline — is poised to receive an open-armed embrace from consumers. In the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, the clamor is there across all demographics. But...
Gen Z TikTok user goes viral documenting abrupt exit from job interview. He says weekends are for football, not work.
A 22-year-old musician has gone viral for his video documenting his departure from an interview for a part-time job after learning the role would require working weekends. “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” Justin Ross, who goes by his artist name 9Letters on TikTok, says in the video, which features him recording part of his virtual interview.
dailycoin.com
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks
Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
