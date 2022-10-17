ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

98.1 KHAK

3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa

I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
desmoinesparent.com

Des Moines Parent Spotlight: Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace

Des Moines Parent Spotlight: Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace. Mary McCarthy is well-known around the metro for her work as a yoga and meditation teacher, wellness enthusiast, speaker, and coach. She clearly wears many hats, and she shares her abundance of expertise through her business, Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace....
Radio Iowa

90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings

Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
KCCI.com

Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project

ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
97X

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCCI.com

MercyOne updates visitor guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
WHO 13

Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
B100

A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
desmoinesparent.com

Best Places to Buy Hot Cocoa Bombs in Des Moines

Hot chocolate, candy canes, pumpkin spice everything, and apple cider have always been popular around the holidays and fall/winter season. Then in 2020 came the craze that started from TikTok videos and social media featuring hot chocolate bombs or what many call hot cocoa bombs. Balls of chocolaty goodness split open by steaming milk, pouring the hot milk over the ball, and releasing hot cocoa, mini marshmallows, and other delicious flavors.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
KRMS Radio

Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash

Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney

The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
