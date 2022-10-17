Read full article on original website
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
desmoinesparent.com
Des Moines Parent Spotlight: Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace
Des Moines Parent Spotlight: Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace. Mary McCarthy is well-known around the metro for her work as a yoga and meditation teacher, wellness enthusiast, speaker, and coach. She clearly wears many hats, and she shares her abundance of expertise through her business, Mary McCarthy Resilience & Grace....
Radio Iowa
90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings
Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
desmoinesparent.com
Best Places to Buy Hot Cocoa Bombs in Des Moines
Hot chocolate, candy canes, pumpkin spice everything, and apple cider have always been popular around the holidays and fall/winter season. Then in 2020 came the craze that started from TikTok videos and social media featuring hot chocolate bombs or what many call hot cocoa bombs. Balls of chocolaty goodness split open by steaming milk, pouring the hot milk over the ball, and releasing hot cocoa, mini marshmallows, and other delicious flavors.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KCCI.com
Des Moines native creates Lego model of Historic Park Inn Hotel
MASON CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old Des Moines man who loves Lego now has one of his sculptures on display in Mason City. You may have seen some of the stuff Ethan Gonzalez does with the popular building blocks at the Iowa State Fair. But this one is special...
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
KCCI.com
Urbandale schools warn parents about the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
URBANDALE, Iowa — In a letter to parents, Urbandale Middle School said a significant number of students are seeing the school nurse after they tried the "One Chip Challenge." The snack brand Paqui is behind the viral phenomenon, which challenges people to endure just one extremely spicy tortilla chip.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney
The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
