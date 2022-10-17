Read full article on original website
Related
New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia
Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
Phys.org
Museum acquires recently fallen meteorite from Junction City, Georgia
A meteorite exploded over south Georgia during the overnight hours of September 26, 2022, spraying fragments across the small town of Junction City, Georgia, and Tellus Science Museum has already acquired a piece of the space rock. At 12:04 am EDT that morning, the meteorite burst into a bright fireball...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
MSNBC
Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system
On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Georgia
Aside from good old Southern hospitality, what does Georgia have to offer? The answer, of course, is a lot! Being famous for peaches, peanuts, and Coca-Cola is great, but did you know Georgia also has some terrific biking trails? It has something for cyclists of all ages and experience levels, but for a challenge, try cycling the longest biking trail in Georgia. Read on to find out what it’s called and just how far it goes.
Comments / 0