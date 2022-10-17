ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gerd Müller's final goal for Germany. Gerd Müller scored an astonishing 68...
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelnoire.com

Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022

The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
Essence

TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar

The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.
yankodesign.com

Hublot adds time and function to football with Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 smartwatch

2022 is going to end on a high for all football fanatics. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is the ultimate year-ending spectacle I for one am desperately looking forward to. Come November; whether you are a referee on the field, coach in the dugout, or a supporter in the office cubicle; Hublot has a new connected watch to keep you in the heart of the action all the time.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales fans' joy and fears ahead of Qatar

In one month Wales will return to the biggest stage in world football for the first time in 64 years. They will be one of 32 teams competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East. Controversy has surrounded the tournament since...
IGN

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Match 10. Date & Time: October 20th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Namibia will face United Arab Emirates in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A triumph over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long for Namibia as they lost to Netherlands by 5 wickets in their following game. Their qualification still hangs in balance and they must win this match to go further. They are placed at the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 points. Jan Frylinck had a great couple of matches with both bat and ball. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit made valuable contributions as well.
Daily Mail

'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph

Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...

