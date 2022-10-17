Read full article on original website
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup final returned to Argentina
The shirt that Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup Final has been returned to Argentina.
Qatar World Cup 2022 fan village look likes shipping containers and will set supporters back almost £200 a NIGHT
SUPPORTERS heading to the World Cup will fork out almost £200-a-night to stay in "cabins" that resemble a glorified shipping container. The biggest event in football hits Qatar next month but supporters heading to the Middle East to stay in the Fan Village will find themselves packed in like sardines.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gerd Müller's final goal for Germany. Gerd Müller scored an astonishing 68...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to feature in a commentary role during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following Egypt's failure to qualify for the finals of the tournament.
BBC
Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea defender says African teams 'should aim to win World Cup'
Senegal captain and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly says the Teranga Lions are aiming to become the first African nation to win the World Cup, with the tournament in Qatar exactly a month away. No side from the continent has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002)...
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ‘set to be named in Gareth Southgate’s initial England squad for Qatar World Cup’
GARETH SOUTHGATE is set to name Eberechi Eze in his initial World Cup squad, according to reports. The Crystal Palace star has been pushing for a spot in the England set-up and looks set to finally be rewarded for some fine early-season form. However, according to the Daily Mail, this...
Germany manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Hansi Flick
Germany manager Hansi Flick succeeded long-term manager Joachim Low after Euro 2020
Sporting News
Serbia World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Serbian national football team roster
Serbia have established themselves as a solid World Cup force since 2010, with Qatar 2022 representing their third appearance from the last four tournaments. Dragan Stojkovic also becomes the third manager to lead them at a World Cup as their reputation for sacking coaches shows little sign of slowing down.
travelnoire.com
Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022
The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
Essence
TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar
The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.
yankodesign.com
Hublot adds time and function to football with Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 smartwatch
2022 is going to end on a high for all football fanatics. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is the ultimate year-ending spectacle I for one am desperately looking forward to. Come November; whether you are a referee on the field, coach in the dugout, or a supporter in the office cubicle; Hublot has a new connected watch to keep you in the heart of the action all the time.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' joy and fears ahead of Qatar
In one month Wales will return to the biggest stage in world football for the first time in 64 years. They will be one of 32 teams competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East. Controversy has surrounded the tournament since...
IGN
NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10
Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Match 10. Date & Time: October 20th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Namibia will face United Arab Emirates in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A triumph over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long for Namibia as they lost to Netherlands by 5 wickets in their following game. Their qualification still hangs in balance and they must win this match to go further. They are placed at the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 points. Jan Frylinck had a great couple of matches with both bat and ball. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit made valuable contributions as well.
Liverpool And Portugal Forward Diogo Jota Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Calf Injury
Jota sustained the injury late on in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.
Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup
The Chinese government sent two giant pandas to Qatar as a gift to mark the soccer World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20th. China has not qualified for the finals, but is a major customer for Qatar's natural gas.Oct. 20, 2022.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph
Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
