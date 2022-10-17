Read full article on original website
Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
1-year-old who drowned in bathtub in Phoenix was reportedly left alone by mother's boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment was left alone by her mother’s boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police arrived at the complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues around 3:30 p.m. and found the man doing CPR on the girl. Investigators learned that he was watching the baby and her three siblings.
2 family-owned businesses burglarized in central Phoenix
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.
Thieves posing as Amazon workers stealing credit cards part of alleged crime ring
Sources: Fake Amazon drivers stealing Phoenix-area credit cards are part of crime ring
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an Arizona’s Family exclusive with new details on thieves impersonating Amazon drivers and scamming Valley families out of their Capital One credit cards. This string of crimes, Arizona’s Family has learned, is no coincidence. Instead, it’s a part of an organized crime ring that’s racked up a million dollars in fraudulent charges. “Once is just random, twice is coincidence. Three or more and you got to start putting it together,” said Brandon Winkel, whose credit card was recently stolen.
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
Real estate investment companies selling Phoenix metro homes for $100,000 less than what they paid
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix-metro area has led the nation in home price increases for nearly 3 years in a row. In June of 2020, Valley homes sold for an average of $368,000. In 2021, it jumped to $508,000. This past June, the average sale price totaled a whopping $591,000. However, the Phoenix real estate market is taking a drastic turn. “All of the sudden, prices went up and up and up. And then, interest rates started going up. And then, things started to slow down,” John Sposato, a real estate agent who’s been in the business for over 30 years, said.
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
Travel insurance company won't pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled
Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow
Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
1-year-old baby girl dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
St. Vincent de Paul seeks underwear donations with "Drop Your Drawers" event
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Vincent de Paul Resource Center is hosting another underwear donation drive with the goal of gathering 10,000 pairs of underwear for those who are experiencing homelessness. According to the center, around 2,000 pairs of underwear are handed out each month- totaling more than 24,000 each...
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab
Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal
