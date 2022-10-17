Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday. More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”. One...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park. It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg prepares for 5th ‘Make a Difference Day’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is gearing up for the annual “Make a Difference Day,” and city officials hope you’ll join them for a city-wide cleanup or participate in other community service projects in the Hub City. This is the fifth year for the...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holding blood drive until 3 p.m.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is holding a blood drive today to cap off Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A mobile blood unit will be in the Laurel Police Department parking lot until 3 p.m. Friday. Earlier, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had issued a proclamation, recognizing October as...
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
WDAM-TV
ZooBoo: Ten days of fright at the Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of ghouls and goblins, Hattiesburgers!. Friday served as the opening night for the annual Halloween event ZooBoo, hosted by the Hattiesburg Zoo. For ten frightening nights, the zoo will be open after hours for people to experience some tricks but mostly treats. “We have unlimited...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s Heidelberg retires as MDAH trustee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez. Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 19th annual ‘ADHD and Related Concerns Conference’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Education is the best medicine in Hattiesburg. The 19th annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference wrapped up Friday. Event organizers said that medical professionals, parents and teachers were welcome to come by the conference and learn new ways of treating ADHD and similar neurological disorders. “We’re...
WDAM-TV
Laurel holds luncheon for Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department congratulated the annual Firefighter of the Year Award Winner on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a luncheon. The department also added a new award to celebrate an exemplary fire officer this year. Alandis Jones, who has been with the department for two years,...
WDAM-TV
PRCC jobs fair helps students plan for future goals
WDAM-TV
‘Gospel Sing’ set for Nov. 5 in Runnelstown
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Runnelstown community is sprinkling in a little gospel into its fundraising. A ‘Gospel Sing’ is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Runnelstown Community Center. The event will serve as this year’s “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser for the children...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires
ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County. The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved...
mageenews.com
What’s Going on @ the Magee Post Office
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If you have been up and around today (Thursday) and passed the Post Office, the parking lot is jammed!!!. A job...
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
WDAM-TV
Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer is on the ballot in Lamar County. At the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Lamar County residents will have the chance to vote to make their county wet. This includes cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall. “I’m not just advocating alcohol; I’m advocating growth,”...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 9
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region rivalries were on full display across the Pine Belt in week nine of the high school football season. Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores:. Laurel (28) West Jones (21) Hattiesburg (35) Wayne County (6) Oak Grove (25) Brandon (20) Jefferson Davis County...
WDAM-TV
Glendale Utility District under ‘boil-water’ notice
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 80 to 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a “boil-water” notice issued Thursday afternoon. The notice was caused by a break in a water line on Anita Drive. Customers along Anita and Pine drives are those affected by the...
