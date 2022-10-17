Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday. More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”. One...
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
PRCC jobs fair helps students plan for future goals
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A Dozens of people around the Pine Belt reported seeing strange lights in the sky on Thursday night. Pine Belt residents catch reflection of SpaceX Starlink satellite. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dozens of Pine Belt residents reported seeing a strange line...
City of Laurel holding blood drive until 3 p.m.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is holding a blood drive today to cap off Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A mobile blood unit will be in the Laurel Police Department parking lot until 3 p.m. Friday. Earlier, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had issued a proclamation, recognizing October as...
PIB holds FAA-required triennial emergency response exercise
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire personnel at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and local volunteer firefighters took part in an event Thursday that could one day save lives. It’s all part of a federally required exercise at the airport every three years, the triennial emergency response exercise. “Federal Aviation...
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
Hub City’s Heidelberg retires as MDAH trustee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez. Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage...
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
Glendale Utility District under ‘boil-water’ notice
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 80 to 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a “boil-water” notice issued Thursday afternoon. The notice was caused by a break in a water line on Anita Drive. Customers along Anita and Pine drives are those affected by the...
Laurel holds luncheon for Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department congratulated the annual Firefighter of the Year Award Winner on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a luncheon. The department also added a new award to celebrate an exemplary fire officer this year. Alandis Jones, who has been with the department for two years,...
Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer is on the ballot in Lamar County. At the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Lamar County residents will have the chance to vote to make their county wet. This includes cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall. “I’m not just advocating alcohol; I’m advocating growth,”...
Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires
ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County. The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved...
‘Gospel Sing’ set for Nov. 5 in Runnelstown
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Runnelstown community is sprinkling in a little gospel into its fundraising. A ‘Gospel Sing’ is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Runnelstown Community Center. The event will serve as this year’s “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser for the children...
Guatemalan man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg has been identified nearly five days after the incident. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was identified as 31-year-old Fausti Israel Lopez Hernandez, of Guatemala, on Thursday afternoon. His family has been notified.
City of Laurel opening first two-lane roundabout
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City Beautiful is ready to open its first two-lane roundabout. The roundabout sits at the intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue in downtown Laurel, more recently known as Laurel’s historic “Five Points.”. The project rounds off extensive road upgrades to the...
2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident involving two teenagers early Friday morning sent a South Jones High School football player to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries. Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were injured in the single-vehicle accident on Ovett-Moselle Road at about 1:30...
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday. The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for...
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
