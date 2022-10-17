Judy Greer wasn’t feeling like herself. Only in her early 40s, the actress couldn’t explain the brain fog and extreme fatigue she was experiencing. She did what most people would do—she visited several doctors in hopes of receiving a diagnosis. However, when the only solutions the doctors had were to prescribe prescription drugs, birth control pills, and even Prozac, Greer sought other advice. The answers to her problems came from a surprising place.

