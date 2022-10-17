ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Nobody forced us’: the Greek builder who saved 80 Afghans from the sea

Michalis Protopsaltis does not see himself as a hero. When the news of the shipwreck came through, he did, he says, what any man in his position would do. The construction company owner dispatched a crane to the clifftop and, one by one, began saving the 80 Afghan immigrants scrambling for dear life in the waters below.

