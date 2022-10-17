Today has been my first day at AWE Europe in Lisbon, Portugal. I had quite a few interesting experiences, and I met a lot of amazing people. I just left a very fun rooftop party just to write an article for you, and I hope you appreciate that! In this article, you are going to discover with me some cool information about the Pico 4 Enterprise, the enterprise version of the Pico 4. Pico has just announced its launch date and price, plus I had a very fast hands-on with it… and also a very embarrassing moment with the Pico team (and I know you like reading about my embarrassing moments). So keep reading this post to discover it all!

