Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Gotham Knights Review: Batman Arkham Meets Marvel’s Spider-Man, Minus the Ingenuity
The great tragedy of Gotham Knights — out Friday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — is that it was always going to be pitted against the beloved and critically-acclaimed Batman: Arkham games. For one, it’s the first open world Gotham City entry since 2015’s largely well-received final chapter, Batman: Arkham Knight. And two, more importantly, Gotham Knights comes from the same developer — in WB Games Montréal — who gave us that series’ poorest instalment, the 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins. The comparisons were inevitable and unavoidable.
techaiapp.com
#TheSteamSix 6 Escape Room Games That Will Make It Hard for You to Get Out
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to another #TheSteamSix feature where we count down six of all things related to the game available on Steam!. For today, we are not going to feature one particular game. Instead, we will give you six different games that share the same theme or genre. In this case, we are doing a rundown of six escape room games you can find on Steam.
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out On Disney+ In November 2022? Find Out Here! | Disney Plus, Movies, Television
Disney+ is getting ready to add some new content to it’s platform!. The streaming service announced the full list of titles and new episodes that will be debuting throughout the second to last month of the year, November. New episodes of several Disney+ shows will be dropping throughout the...
techaiapp.com
‘Moss 2’ Gets Surprise Release on PC VR Headsets Today
Moss: Book II (2022) has finally made its way to PC today, as Polyarc has officially launched the exciting continuation of Quill’s adventures on SteamVR headsets. If you own a PC VR headset, you can jump into Moss: Book II now on Steam, priced at $30. The studio is...
techaiapp.com
Gotham Knights PC System Requirements, Launch Time Revealed
Gotham Knights’ recommended PC system requirements are finally out. One day prior to launch, developer WB Games Montréal revealed the system requirements to run its upcoming superhero open-world RPG. And it’s super demanding — begging for an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card to run the game at full-HD 1080p at 60fps. Moreover, the studio also confirmed the unlock time for Gotham Knights, starting at 12am midnight local time, on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Meanwhile, the PC version launches later at 10:30pm IST in India/ 10am PT in the US.
techaiapp.com
This free video editor update is set to make your colors pop
Vegas Pro 20 has received a major free update – and adopts one of the best tools in Adobe Premiere Pro. Two months after its initial launch, the video editing software is taking delivery of a raft of new features that aim to “further enhance color grading workflow power, efficiencies and collaboration directly on the timeline,” according to Magix, the developer behind Vegas.
techaiapp.com
Asus reveals faster Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – but how much of an upgrade will it be?
The previously rumored fresh spin on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is really happening, with Asus revealing its refreshed take on the popular Ampere GPU. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, Asus has unveiled a pair of new TUF GDDR6X models of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, one of which is the base card, and another is the OC Edition.
techaiapp.com
Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer, Village Third-Person Mode Revealed
Resident Evil 4 remake just received a gameplay trailer, ahead of its launch in March 2023. At Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, held early Friday, fans were treated to six-minute-long footage for the hotly-anticipated reimagining of secret agent Leon Kennedy’s tale, as he journeys onto a plague-ridden European village. The publisher also confirmed a playable demo for its upcoming Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, allowing players to test out the third-person mode. The full version launches October 28, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
techaiapp.com
AWE 2022: Discover Pico 4 Enterprise launch date, price, and…
Today has been my first day at AWE Europe in Lisbon, Portugal. I had quite a few interesting experiences, and I met a lot of amazing people. I just left a very fun rooftop party just to write an article for you, and I hope you appreciate that! In this article, you are going to discover with me some cool information about the Pico 4 Enterprise, the enterprise version of the Pico 4. Pico has just announced its launch date and price, plus I had a very fast hands-on with it… and also a very embarrassing moment with the Pico team (and I know you like reading about my embarrassing moments). So keep reading this post to discover it all!
techaiapp.com
Silent Hill F, 2 Remake, Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced: All Details
Silent Hill universe is returning with a bang. Konami has announced a range of new IPs for the horror series, as part of the Silent Hill Transmission stream, held early Thursday India time. The entries include a 1969s Japan set Silent Hill f game, a full remake of Silent Hill 2, a Return to Silent hill movie, and a spin-off title published by Annapurna Interactive, Silent Hill: Townfall. Prior to the broadcast, there were rumours regarding a Silent Hill: The Short Message teaser demo, though it was nowhere to be seen in the presentation.
Comments / 0